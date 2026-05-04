She Tried To Leave Him — Police Say Her Husband Stabbed Her, Then Set Their Bedroom On Fire

Two other adult residents in the home were able to escape without injury.

Officers then located Monica Morris in a third-floor bedroom on fire, suffering from multiple stab wounds. The room was also heavily impacted by fire and smoke. Emergency crews from the Erial Fire Department, Gloucester Township Fire District 88, Pine Hill Fire Department, and Winslow Fire Department responded to the scene. Firefighters were able to remove Monica Morris from the home and extinguish the fire, but she was pronounced dead at approximately 2:50 a.m.

Police say that on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, at approximately 2:25 a.m., officers from the Gloucester Township Police Department responded to a home on the 100 block of Freedom Way for a reported stabbing. When officers arrived, they entered the residence and encountered a man, later identified as Jerome Morris, holding a knife and covered in blood. He was taken into custody at the scene. NJ.com reported that Jerome Morris was the victim’s husband.

Authorities have charged 50-year-old Jerome Morris in connection with the fatal stabbing of 51-year-old Monica Morris on April 29, according to a statement from the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office.

Love MadameNoire? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Jerome Morris has been charged with first-degree murder and third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. He was initially taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to be remanded to the Camden County Correctional Facility pending a detention hearing.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Camden County Fire Marshal’s Office, and additional charges may be filed depending on the outcome of that investigation.

Monica Morris had previously told her husband that she wanted to end their relationship prior to the attack, police say.

According to a police affidavit obtained by NJ.com, Monica Morris had previously told her husband she intended to end their relationship prior to the attack. The affidavit, which outlines the charges against Jerome Morris, also includes details of the moments leading up to the chilling incident.

Allegedly, Monica Morris’ daughter called 911 at 2:25 a.m. and said, “He’s killing my mom,” according to the court document.

Investigators say the daughter later told them she heard screaming coming from upstairs. When she went to check, she allegedly heard her mother say that Jerome Morris was trying to kill her and to call 911, the affidavit noted. As she made the call, she located a key to the bedroom, unlocked the door, and allegedly found Morris on top of her mother with a knife in his hand.

The affidavit also states that Jerome Morris has a prior history involving stalking, threats, and harassment.

A Gofundme has been created to support Monica Morris’s family.

Monica Morris was a culinary arts instructor at Trenton Central High School and a mother of four, according to a GoFundMe organized by her son-in-law.

“Monica was always looking out for others, whether it was her four children, her students, or anyone in her community who needed a helping hand. Her compassion and generosity made her a role model to many, and her presence brought warmth and hope to those around her,” the campaign read.

The fundraiser is seeking $20,000 to help cover funeral expenses and support her children in the aftermath of the tragedy. As of May 1, it has raised $16,732.

RELATED CONTENT: ‘Horrific Incident’—Harlem Grandmother Killed By Stray Bullet To The Head While Checking On Grandson