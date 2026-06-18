Cardi B's Tweaks Will Make You Consider Innovative Aesthetics
Cardi B’s ‘Tweakments’ Will Make You Want To Consider Innovative Aesthetics Too
Cardi B is as well known for her cosmetic updates to her face and body as she is for her music. However, her honesty shows it’s nothing to be ashamed of; one just needs to be careful about who does these procedures. Plus, there are less invasive options for Black women who want a more subtle update.
Rapper Cardi B has been super transparent about all the cosmetic work that gave her the body she wanted. Some of her “tweakments” have included rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and butt injections; plus, after having four children, she’s become a poster child for the “mommy makeover” that has involved body contouring.
For Black women who are uncomfortable going under the knife, there is a range of minimally invasive, innovative aesthetics to consider.
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Grand View Research reported that the non-invasive aesthetic treatment market had a $35 billion net worth in 2025, with an estimated increase to $64 billion by 2033. Interest in more cosmetic procedures is growing as more celebrities have been honest about their work (sometimes even filming it for fans), especially as less invasive options with shorter downtime and fewer complications emerge.
What Are Some of Cardi B’s Cosmetic Enhancements?
The Bronx native’s extensive list of body “tweakments” started at age 18 with a breast augmentation. She admitted to doing it out of insecurity because she was so skinny at the time and living in her native Bronx, where a thick woman is the beauty standard.
Next came the first butt enhancement. She was also able to treat herself to a smile makeover thanks to porcelain veneers. After being unhappy with nose fillers (a non-surgical way to decrease nose size), she went ahead with a rhinoplasty.
She used liposuction to get rid of what she felt were love handles, but dismissed the claims that she did so immediately after giving birth to her first child.
Have There Been Drawbacks?
Butt shots have become a big part of modern medical aesthetics in recent years, with Cardi B being one of the procedure’s main representatives. However, enhancing it got off to a rocky start.
In a 2018 GQ profile, she admitted to originally getting butt shots for $800 in a basement in Queens, but needed to have most of the biopolymer butt injections removed.
What Do These Extensive Treatments Say About Confidence?
Cardi B also admitted in her GQ profile that she got the original butt shots because her boyfriend at the time cheated on her with a girl who had a large bottom.
According to People Magazine, Cardi B told the Jason Lee Podcast, “I like being perfect…I like a certain type of body for myself…If I want to correct something or do a little something, I’m going to do it.”
She’s not alone in wanting to look a certain way and feeling better after achieving a certain look. Plus, a 15-country analysis study by Humphrey, Hernandez, Montes et al. for the Aesthetic Surgery Journal concluded that many participants are choosing such procedures as part of their regular self-care.
Can I Replicate Some of Cardi B’s New Looks with Non-invasive Aesthetic Treatments?
Getting a snatched waist on the surgical table isn’t cheap. According to Business Insider, liposuction costs around $3,518, while a tummy tuck costs between $7,000 and $12,000. Black women who prefer minimalist cosmetic procedures that may provide similar results should consider CoolSculpting, which freezes and destroys fat cells, or laser fat reduction in target areas.
You can tighten abdominal skin with radiofrequency treatments (RF) or RF microneedling, which involves a combination of radiofrequency energy with tiny needles.
Learn about the range of innovative aesthetics right for your look during a consultation with Dr. Cohen at Faces Plus. Some of his advanced skin rejuvenation techniques include MORPHIYA regenerative skin cream and regenerative fat grafting.
You can also ease fine lines and wrinkles and treat volume loss with PRP injections.
Get Cardi B’s bright smile with a one-hour tooth whitening session at your local cosmetic dentist. However, if you need straightening first, be discreet with Invisalign clear aligners.
If you opt for veneers as she did, take advantage of advanced options that require less or no tooth shaving, such as non-prep veneers/Lumineers.
Frequently Asked Questions
What Is the 45-55 Rule for Breasts?
This is an aesthetic guideline used by plastic surgeons that describes the ideal natural-looking proportion for breasts. About 45% of breast volume should sit above the nipple, while 55% of volume should sit below the nipple.
This guideline creates a useful slope of subtle fullness at the bottom while mimicking the appearance of naturally attractive breasts.
According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, the 45:55 ratio is equally attractive to men and women across age and ethnicity. That’s why cosmetic surgeons often use it as a blueprint during breast augmentation, including lifts or reductions.
What Is BBL Smell?
Some people may love the curves that come with a BBL, but one regular complaint has been a distinctive and unpleasant smell. It can be a temporary issue often described as musty or slightly sour, and it’s often more prominent after someone has been sweating or sitting for an extended period.
Anyone who has had this procedure should look out for more serious accompanying symptoms, such as:
- Swelling
- Redness
- Fever
See a medical professional immediately if these side effects occur.
One reason for the smell is the fat grafting process involved; as the body heals from the necessary incisions, it may release fluids that contribute to odor. These transferred fat cells can also release fluids that become a breeding ground for bacteria when pressed against the skin.
Personal hygiene also matters, as it can be challenging depending on the size of your new bum. Odor and bacterial growth can build up after using the bathroom without proper cleansing.
Discussing Cosmetic Procedures Is No Longer an Invasion of Privacy
Rapper Cardi B has been unapologetic about using innovative aesthetics to look and feel better about her appearance. A Black woman can do the same using procedures that may take less time and money.
From a rounder derriere to perfect teeth to a snatched waist, there are a range of options to consider as part of your preventative aging and overall self-care.
Learn more ways to improve your aesthetics by checking other articles on our website.
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