Cardi B’s ‘Tweakments’ Will Make You Want To Consider Innovative Aesthetics Too

Source: Claudio Lavenia / Getty Cardi B is as well known for her cosmetic updates to her face and body as she is for her music. However, her honesty shows it’s nothing to be ashamed of; one just needs to be careful about who does these procedures. Plus, there are less invasive options for Black women who want a more subtle update. Rapper Cardi B has been super transparent about all the cosmetic work that gave her the body she wanted. Some of her “tweakments” have included rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and butt injections; plus, after having four children, she’s become a poster child for the “mommy makeover” that has involved body contouring. For Black women who are uncomfortable going under the knife, there is a range of minimally invasive, innovative aesthetics to consider. RELATED CONTENT: Charles Barkley Jokingly Calls Cardi B’s Crown Jewels ‘Cardi D’s’ At NBA Finals Game 3 & Fans Love It Grand View Research reported that the non-invasive aesthetic treatment market had a $35 billion net worth in 2025, with an estimated increase to $64 billion by 2033. Interest in more cosmetic procedures is growing as more celebrities have been honest about their work (sometimes even filming it for fans), especially as less invasive options with shorter downtime and fewer complications emerge. ShutterStock royalty-free image #1750867259, ‘Close up view of hands of female doctor cosmetologist making rejuvenating therapy, facial injections procedure for tightening and smoothing face skin of a beautiful, young African woman in clinic’ uploaded by user #300785485, retrieved from ShutterStock on June 15th, 2026. License details available at https://www.shutterstock.com/license, image licensed under the ShutterStock Standard Image License

Can I Replicate Some of Cardi B’s New Looks with Non-invasive Aesthetic Treatments? Getting a snatched waist on the surgical table isn’t cheap. According to Business Insider, liposuction costs around $3,518, while a tummy tuck costs between $7,000 and $12,000. Black women who prefer minimalist cosmetic procedures that may provide similar results should consider CoolSculpting, which freezes and destroys fat cells, or laser fat reduction in target areas. You can tighten abdominal skin with radiofrequency treatments (RF) or RF microneedling, which involves a combination of radiofrequency energy with tiny needles. Learn about the range of innovative aesthetics right for your look during a consultation with Dr. Cohen at Faces Plus. Some of his advanced skin rejuvenation techniques include MORPHIYA regenerative skin cream and regenerative fat grafting. You can also ease fine lines and wrinkles and treat volume loss with PRP injections. Get Cardi B’s bright smile with a one-hour tooth whitening session at your local cosmetic dentist. However, if you need straightening first, be discreet with Invisalign clear aligners. If you opt for veneers as she did, take advantage of advanced options that require less or no tooth shaving, such as non-prep veneers/Lumineers. Frequently Asked Questions What Is the 45-55 Rule for Breasts? This is an aesthetic guideline used by plastic surgeons that describes the ideal natural-looking proportion for breasts. About 45% of breast volume should sit above the nipple, while 55% of volume should sit below the nipple. This guideline creates a useful slope of subtle fullness at the bottom while mimicking the appearance of naturally attractive breasts. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, the 45:55 ratio is equally attractive to men and women across age and ethnicity. That’s why cosmetic surgeons often use it as a blueprint during breast augmentation, including lifts or reductions.

What Is BBL Smell? Some people may love the curves that come with a BBL, but one regular complaint has been a distinctive and unpleasant smell. It can be a temporary issue often described as musty or slightly sour, and it’s often more prominent after someone has been sweating or sitting for an extended period. Anyone who has had this procedure should look out for more serious accompanying symptoms, such as: Swelling

Redness

Fever See a medical professional immediately if these side effects occur. One reason for the smell is the fat grafting process involved; as the body heals from the necessary incisions, it may release fluids that contribute to odor. These transferred fat cells can also release fluids that become a breeding ground for bacteria when pressed against the skin. Personal hygiene also matters, as it can be challenging depending on the size of your new bum. Odor and bacterial growth can build up after using the bathroom without proper cleansing.