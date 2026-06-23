'Girlfriends' Creator Mara Brock Akil Set To Debut New Novel
‘Girlfriends’ & ‘The Game’ Creator Mara Brock Akil Turns The Page With Powerful Debut Novel ‘The Revelation Of Dionne Daphne’
Mara Brock Akil, the visionary creator behind beloved Black television classics Girlfriends and The Game, is embarking on a new creative journey with the release of her debut novel, The Revelation of Dionne Daphne. The highly anticipated book is set to arrive on June 30.
What is The Revelation of Dionne Daphne about?
Set in 1990s New York City, the novel follows Dionne Daphne, a successful beauty editor who appears to have everything she’s ever wanted: a thriving career, an exciting social life, and a handsome boyfriend. But when life-altering news arrives at her Brooklyn doorstep, the carefully curated world she has built begins to unravel.
RELATED CONTENT: “The Game” Is Coming Back To TV
The Revelation of Dionne Daphne explores themes of hidden childhood trauma, enduring love, self-discovery, and healing. The novel examines what can happen when long-buried truths resurface, forcing individuals to confront the shadows of their past. At its heart, the story is a powerful exploration of fractured families, lost friendships, and the possibility of reconciliation and renewal.
“My hope is that readers will see themselves in Dionne and recognize the weight they’ve been holding and feel permission to release it,” Akil told ESSENCE about the forthcoming novel in an interview published Feb. 24. “Stepping into fiction as a novelist has been a beautiful journey for me, expanding my storytelling into a new form and discovering what revelation looks like on the page, and I am so grateful to have Storehouse Voices alongside me on this new journey.”
In a social media post shared around the same time, Akil revealed that the novel also became a vehicle for processing and releasing her own trauma.
“This story was born from a conversation with myself – an honest reckoning with how my own sexual trauma shaped my sexual agency,” she penned. “Nearly 1 in 3 women and 1 in 6 men in the U.S., alone, experience sexual violence in their lifetime – and too many of us carry the weight of it in silence.”
The acclaimed writer and producer continued, “There’s a pattern of shame that shows up in our work, our homes, and our most intimate spaces — a cycle the world desperately needs to confront, heal and alchemize. Through the process of writing, I unearthed a truth that became a fictional tale, The Revelation of Dionne Daphne. In witnessing my own healing, I experienced a revelation. My hope is that this story offers a revelation for you, too.”
To celebrate the book’s release, Akil will embark on a multi-city book tour beginning June 29 in New York City. Additional stops are scheduled in Atlanta, Detroit, New Orleans, and Los Angeles.
Who is Mara Brock Akil?
Mara Brock Akil has spent decades shaping television history. She launched her screenwriting career at age 23 on the Fox drama South Central in 1994. By age 30, she became the youngest African American showrunner in broadcast television history when she created Girlfriends, which aired on UPN from 2000 to 2006 before moving to The CW through 2008.
She later made history again as the first African American woman to oversee two broadcast television series simultaneously with the launch of The Game, the popular Girlfriends spinoff that premiered on The CW in 2006 before being revived on BET from 2011 to 2015.
Her extensive television credits also include creating BET’s groundbreaking drama Being Mary Jane (2013–2019), co-creating the OWN romantic drama Love Is (2018), and executive producing The CW’s superhero drama Black Lightning alongside her husband, Salim Akil.
In 2000, the couple founded Akil Productions. Akil launched her own production company, Story27, in 2021 under a multi-year deal with Netflix, where she created her sixth television series, the romantic teen drama Forever (2025).
Beyond creating original series, Akil has served as a writer and producer on several notable television shows, including Moesha (1996–1999) and The Jamie Foxx Show (1999–2000).
RELATED CONTENT: Patti LaBelle, Mara Brock Akil, Jasmine Crockett & Danessa Myricks Honored By National Urban League As Trailblazers At ESSENCE Festival 2025
-
The Black Estate: Meet Quincy and Tawian Livingston — The Atlanta Couple Redefining Black Homeownership
-
The Black Estate: The Livingstons Open Up Their Atlanta Home To Community & Connection
-
Bucket Baddies With Big Energy — The 30 Hottest NBA Players In The Game Right Now
-
A Whole Gallery Of Fine — The 30 Sexiest Black Men Who Dominated 2025