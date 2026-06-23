‘Girlfriends’ & ‘The Game’ Creator Mara Brock Akil Turns The Page With Powerful Debut Novel ‘The Revelation Of Dionne Daphne’

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty Mara Brock Akil, the visionary creator behind beloved Black television classics Girlfriends and The Game, is embarking on a new creative journey with the release of her debut novel, The Revelation of Dionne Daphne. The highly anticipated book is set to arrive on June 30. What is The Revelation of Dionne Daphne about? Set in 1990s New York City, the novel follows Dionne Daphne, a successful beauty editor who appears to have everything she’s ever wanted: a thriving career, an exciting social life, and a handsome boyfriend. But when life-altering news arrives at her Brooklyn doorstep, the carefully curated world she has built begins to unravel. RELATED CONTENT: “The Game” Is Coming Back To TV

The Revelation of Dionne Daphne explores themes of hidden childhood trauma, enduring love, self-discovery, and healing. The novel examines what can happen when long-buried truths resurface, forcing individuals to confront the shadows of their past. At its heart, the story is a powerful exploration of fractured families, lost friendships, and the possibility of reconciliation and renewal. “My hope is that readers will see themselves in Dionne and recognize the weight they’ve been holding and feel permission to release it,” Akil told ESSENCE about the forthcoming novel in an interview published Feb. 24. “Stepping into fiction as a novelist has been a beautiful journey for me, expanding my storytelling into a new form and discovering what revelation looks like on the page, and I am so grateful to have Storehouse Voices alongside me on this new journey.” In a social media post shared around the same time, Akil revealed that the novel also became a vehicle for processing and releasing her own trauma.

“This story was born from a conversation with myself – an honest reckoning with how my own sexual trauma shaped my sexual agency,” she penned. “Nearly 1 in 3 women and 1 in 6 men in the U.S., alone, experience sexual violence in their lifetime – and too many of us carry the weight of it in silence.” The acclaimed writer and producer continued, “There’s a pattern of shame that shows up in our work, our homes, and our most intimate spaces — a cycle the world desperately needs to confront, heal and alchemize. Through the process of writing, I unearthed a truth that became a fictional tale, The Revelation of Dionne Daphne. In witnessing my own healing, I experienced a revelation. My hope is that this story offers a revelation for you, too.” To celebrate the book’s release, Akil will embark on a multi-city book tour beginning June 29 in New York City. Additional stops are scheduled in Atlanta, Detroit, New Orleans, and Los Angeles.