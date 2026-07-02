‘I Can Save Your Uterus’ — Meet The OB-GYN Black Women Call ‘The Fibroid Slayer’ [Exclusive]

Source: Unknown / Courtesy of Dr. Pierre Johnson For generations, Black women have shared a silent, agonizing bond. It is the heavy burden of uterine fibroids. Statistically, the numbers are staggering: benign muscular tumors develop in up to 80% of Black women by age 50. Yet, despite how pervasive this condition is, the medical establishment has routinely offered a devastatingly narrow script to those suffering: normalize the excruciating pain, live with the heavy bleeding, or undergo a hysterectomy. Dr. Pierre Johnson is actively tearing up that script. A board-certified OB/GYN specializing in minimally invasive surgery and pelvic floor repair, Dr. Johnson has built a fierce national reputation for managing some of the most complex, advanced fibroid cases in the country. His patients—many of whom discover him through his modern, open-window approach on social media—have affectionately dubbed him “The Fibroid Slayer.” Dr. Johnson recently made national headlines by executing a near-miraculous procedure: removing a massive, 27-pound fibroid from a pregnant woman who had been told by other physicians to terminate her pregnancy and undergo an immediate hysterectomy. MadameNoire sat down with Dr. Johnson for Fibroid Awareness Month to discuss this case, the deep-seated systemic inequities that leave Black women underserved, and why he firmly believes that no fibroid is ever too big to manage.



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Dismantling Conventional Limits To understand why Dr. Johnson is a disruptor in modern gynecology, we have to consider the rigid, often unquestioned guidelines that govern standard surgical training. When faced with advanced fibroid disease—uteruses stretched to the size of full-term pregnancies—many surgeons instinctively default to major open abdominal surgeries or complete uterine removal. They treat the organ as disposable, ignoring the patient’s bodily autonomy and future maternal desires. Dr. Johnson rejected that limitation early in his medical journey. “At the end of the day, it’s a benign tumor. You know, it’s 99.9% benign. These are not cancerous things that you’re dealing with. So, it really comes down to the compassion and the willingness to do the things necessary to give someone the opportunity for pregnancy in the future or to have a minimally invasive approach to remove a problem that they didn’t ask for.” For him, the solution wasn’t to change the patient, but to evolve the technique. “When I graduated residency, I just had the mindset of ‘There’s not a fibroid that’s gonna be too big that I can’t deal with. I’m not gonna turn down any case, no matter what case ever comes.’ You should be able to remove it, and not only remove it, you should be able to do it in a minimally invasive way. I just started to figure out different methods and different ways to make my belief true.” The Intersection of Bias, Inequity, and Lack of Empathy Medical charts can measure the diameter of a tumor, but they fail to capture the cultural and economic battlefields Black women navigate. Dr. Johnson shared that the disproportionate impact of fibroids on Black women cannot be divorced from institutional bias and societal realities. “Across the board, there’s a lack of representation in all professional realms… And so to that point, there’s also a lack of empathy, a lack of going the extra mile for people, a lack of relatability. You have implicit biases that you don’t even pay attention to. We all do, but when in medicine, it becomes problematic because you’re now dealing with people’s lives.” He connects these modern clinical biases directly to the socioeconomic trajectories of Black women over the last several decades, noting how many have focused on education and careers, putting family off until later in life. When these accomplished, professional Black women finally enter medical offices in their late 30s or early 40s ready to conceive, they are frequently met with a chilling lack of cultural awareness. Source: Komora / Getty “When they get to these providers, their thought process is ‘you’re 40, or you’re 38, or you’re 41, you’re 42. It’s too late for you to have babies.’ The empathy of understanding the cultural impact of how we’re at a disadvantage socially doesn’t play in so much as it comes to medical decision-making.” The result is a dangerous trend of medical dismissiveness where a woman’s reproductive goals are treated as secondary or irrelevant. “There’s so many doctors that are very dismissive of women. ‘If you have fibroids, just remove your uterus.’ Not asking them what their goals are, not asking them what their pathway may be. Not educating them on their pathway because their own bias of, ‘Well, that’s not important,’ or, ‘You don’t need that,’ comes into play.” Compounding this cultural disconnect is a severe technical deficit within the medical community. Many providers simply lack the advanced training required to handle severe cases laparoscopically. “Too often I hear women and they’ll say, ‘Well, they told me the only [option] I had was a hysterectomy,’ or, ‘The only option I have was a vertical incision.’ That’s them speaking to the limits of their abilities as opposed to speaking to the possibilities… If a Black woman goes to two or three doctors and she just hears, ‘Hysterectomy, hysterectomy,’ she’s gonna continue to run. That time where she waits, things can grow and get even more advanced.”



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Changing the Narrative: A Protocol of Trust and Truth Courtesy of Dr. Pierre Johnson When a patient finally makes it to Dr. Johnson’s office, the clinical environment shifts from an adversarial space to a collaborative, deeply validating sanctuary. “First of all, I tell them [they’re] talking to somebodywho understands the cultural context of what hysterectomy means…somebody that has empathy for your situation. Then I tell them, ‘Totally erase and eliminate anything that you’ve already heard. I don’t care what your situation is, I can save your uterus. That’s not the problem. The problem is what are your goals and what are you trying to achieve?” Instead of obsessing purely over the tumors, Dr. Johnson pivots the medical strategy to focus on the unforgiving reality of a woman’s biological clock: the ovaries. “The only aspect of pregnancy that has a timetable associated with it are eggs…your ovaries. You could have a perfect uterus, but at a certain juncture, you will lose the ability for pregnancy. The misconception is that the decrease [in eggs] is always predictable. It’s a false assumption that they impose on themselves. We have to start talking about what it is that you need to do to get to the optimal goal of pregnancy.”