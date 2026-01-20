‘I Do Not Have A Uterus’—Over 600 Women Sue Hospital After OB-GYN Performed Unnecessary C-Sections And Hysterectomies On Mostly Black Women

Source: The Washington Post / Getty According to a bombshell lawsuit obtained by Atlanta Black Star, more than 600 women are pursuing $6 billion in damages, claiming they were forced to undergo medically unnecessary procedures—such as C-sections and hysterectomies—at the hands of now-imprisoned OB/GYN Javaid Perwaiz over the course of nearly a decade. The legal action names a Virginia hospital along with multiple current and former top executives as defendants. Filed on Dec. 29, 2025, in Chesapeake City Circuit Court, the complaint claims Chesapeake Regional Medical Center (CRMC) irresponsibly granted and maintained surgical privileges for gynecologist Javaid Perwaiz, even after repeated warnings from hospital staff and insurance companies about his dangerous medical practices. The lawsuit against Javaid Perwaiz alleges medical misconduct and more. The plaintiffs—most of whom are Black women—are each demanding $10 million in compensation. They allege the hospital, current CEO James Reese Jackson, and four former senior executives knowingly allowed Perwaiz “to perform unnecessary, harmful, invasive, unlawful, and life-altering gynecologic medical procedures on them and other women, for nearly a decade, at Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, despite repeated reports and clear evidence of Perwaiz’s prior misconduct in his obstetrics and gynecology practice.” Love MadameNoire? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. As stated in the lawsuit, “The procedures that Perwaiz performed on Plaintiffs included irreversible hysterectomies and other medically unnecessary surgeries.” RELATED: Inside Mamatoto Village: The Black-Led Organization Reshaping Maternal Health Court documents further allege that in November 2014, a patient informed CRMC that Perwaiz had removed her uterus due to what he claimed was a pre-cancerous condition, only for her to later learn the lesion was still present. One plaintiff, Denita Adams-Jordan, received care from Perwaiz at CRMC between roughly 2005 and 2019. During that period, and specifically from around 2005 through November 2019, the doctor allegedly performed multiple unnecessary and non-consensual dilation and curettage (D&C) procedures on her. D&C’s are used to remove tissue from the lining of the uterus, involving gently opening the cervix (dilation) and scraping or suctioning the uterine lining (curettage) with a special instrument, often to diagnose or treat abnormal bleeding, remove tissue after a miscarriage, or check for uterine cancer.

Source: Javaid Perwaiz / WESTERN TIDEWATER REGIONAL JAIL However, this procedure and many of the treatments mentioned in the suit, weren’t carried out with patients’ care in mind—they were driven by pure greed, according to the FBI. By increasing the number of surgeries he performed, regardless of medical necessity, Perwaiz maximized reimbursements from Medicaid, Medicare, Tricare, and private insurers. He funded an extravagant lifestyle that included luxury shopping and ownership of five high-end vehicles, all while his patients suffered lasting physical and emotional harm. In some instances, Perwaiz even falsified pregnancy due dates to induce labor early for his own convenience, the FBI website noted. Authorities estimate more than $20 million was fraudulently billed over a decade, though investigators say the damage to victims cannot be measured in dollars. Many women were left traumatized, with some suffering permanent conditions such as incontinence or loss of sexual function. “Many women who were subjected to this did not know what surgeries they had or why,” said Special Agent Desiree Maxwell, who investigated the case from the FBI’s Norfolk Field Office. “The patients were afraid, and he manipulated them.” Javaid Perwaiz’s victims have spoken out about their horrific treatment. Perwaiz lost his medical license and was convicted of healthcare fraud in 2020. He is currently serving a 59-year federal prison sentence for carrying out irreversible hysterectomies, improper sterilizations, violating medical protocols, and other unnecessary medical interventions. In November 2020, a jury convicted Perwaiz on 52 counts of health care fraud. He was sentenced in May 2021 to 59 years in prison. Prosecutors established that his crimes occurred between at least 2010 and 2019, though women from earlier decades also came forward with allegations. Among the newest plaintiffs is Shantel Boone, one of 94 additional women who joined the lawsuit in December. Boone says Perwaiz performed a D&C and an unnecessary hysterectomy on her in 2017, leaving her unable to have more children and forcing her into early menopause in her early 30s, WTKR News 3 reported. She initially sought treatment for stomach pain and later discovered—through another doctor—that her uterus had been removed. The pain was ultimately linked to a hernia.