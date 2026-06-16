Subscribe
Close
Business

Ex-ESSENCE CEO Alleges Smear Campaign For Festival 'Failure'

Caroline Wanga Fires Back — Ex-ESSENCE CEO Files Defamation Complaint, Says She Scapegoat For Festival ‘Failure’

Caroline Wanga has filed a defamation complaint against ESSENCE Ventures, alleging that she faced damaging claims following criticism of the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture.

Published on June 16, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Caroline Wanga, Essence Ventures
Source: Dia Dipasupil / Getty – SEPTEMBER 03: CEO of Essence Ventures, Caroline A. Wanga attends the 17th Annual Harlem’s Fashion Row Fashion Show & Style Awards on September 03, 2024 in New York City.

Former ESSENCE Ventures CEO Caroline Wanga is alleging she was unfairly blamed and publicly defamed following the widely criticized 2025 edition of Essence Festival, according to her complaint filed on June 11 with the New York State Supreme Court. 

What’s inside Former ESSENCE Ventures CEO Caroline Wanga’s complaint?

In her filing against ESSENCE Ventures and its parent company, Sundial Media & Technology Group, Wanga explained that she was hired as CEO of ESSENCE Ventures in June 2020. She later took a health-related leave of absence beginning in September 2024 and remained on leave until she officially stepped down from her role in March 2025. The complaint states that she and the company had agreed to jointly announce her departure after the 2025 Essence Festival of Culture, which took place on July 4, 2025. Wanga had already separated from the company before the announcement, but claims she suffered from defamation due to the “unsuccessful” nature of the event, before her official resignation could be announced.

Last year, ESSENCE Festival faced criticism over production challenges, its partnership with Target, and a shift toward more Pan-African programming, resulting in what some festival goers complained was an “erosion of the festival’s Black American focus,” according to Ebony.

RELATED CONTENT: Trailblazing Female Entrepreneurs Hit Up Wall Street For A Historic Bell Ringing Ceremony

2024 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture Presented By Coca-Cola - Day 1 - Caesar's Superdome
Ari Lennox performs onstage during Day 1 of the 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Caesars Superdome on July 05, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty

Although Wanga was not involved in any aspect of planning or executing the festival, she was still publicly identified as CEO at the time. As backlash around the event intensified, the complaint alleges she became the target of public blame, including threats and the spread of false statements about her role.

According to her filing, Wanga claims that ESSENCE Ventures allegedly remained silent as criticism of her grew surrounding the festival. Beginning in July 2025, Wanga said she allegedly made multiple requests to company leadership asking them to clarify that she had not participated in the festival, that she had been on a health-related leave, and that neither her heritage nor her prior employment had any connection to the festival’s programming or sponsorships. Friends, colleagues, and supporters reportedly made similar requests.

Despite those efforts, the complaint claims that when ESSENCE Ventures announced her departure in August 2025, it intentionally left out those details. 

“This intentional omission contributed to the false narrative that was spreading, and enabled the public to continue to hold Ms. Wanga responsible for the failure of the festival,” the complaint states.

Caroline Wanga claims she lost multiple business deals due to the festival’s backlash.

Caroline Wanga, Essence Ventures
Source: Josh Brasted / Getty – ULY 06: Essence CEO Caroline Wanga speaks at the Essence Festival of Culture at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 06, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Wanga alleges she has suffered significant reputational, emotional, and financial harm as a result of the festival and its aftermath. She claims that her company WangaWoman lost several prospective clients and partnerships after the event, with some specifically citing the festival or surrounding “drama” as their reason for pulling out. According to the complaint, some of the lost deals allegedly include agreements with African Braintrust ($15,000), Neill Corporation ($29,250), Dollar Tree ($40,000), and Harlem Fashion Week ($15,000), all scheduled to close on Sept. 4.

She is seeking damages for defamation by implication, including presumed, actual, special, and compensatory damages to be determined at trial, as well as punitive damages, attorneys’ fees and costs, pre- and post-judgment interest, and any other relief the court deems appropriate.

RELATED CONTENT: #TakeBackEssence: Richelieu Dennis Steps Down As CEO Of Essence Communications

Related Tags

essence Essence Festival
More from MadameNoire

You May Also Like

Three portraits of Black men with curly hair and facial hair, wearing sports jerseys and hoodies.

FIFA Fever! Finest Footballers & Sizzling Soccer Stars Sparking A World Cup Swoonami On Social Media

Bossip
Boston Celtics v New York Knicks - Game Four

Karl-Anthony Towns Made Sure Jordyn Woods And That Ostrich Bag Got Their Flowers On National TV

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
A smiling woman wearing a New York Knicks hat and a denim jacket stands in a crowd at what appears to be a Knicks playoff game at Madison Square Garden.

Queens Of New York! A Gallery Of Fly Girlies, Hoops-Lovin’ Hotties & Bodega Baddies Who Painted The City Orange & Blue During The Knicks’ Championship Run

Bossip
The FanDuel Party Powered by Spotify 2026 - Blue Carpet Arrivals

Tyra Banks Slams Netflix With Defamation Lawsuit Over Shocking 'ANTM' Docuseries

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Trending
Mompreneurs S4E6: Shay Wood MN
45:16
Entertainment  |  Craig Stewart

Mompreneurs S4E6: Shay Wood MN

Comments
J Alphonse Talks P-Valley and New Music
11:43
Entertainment  |  Craig Stewart

J Alphonse Talks P-Valley and New Music

Comments
The Black Estate
2 Items
Real Estate  |  Victoria Kim

The Black Estate: Meet Quincy and Tawian Livingston — The Atlanta Couple Redefining Black Homeownership

Comments
The Black Estate
2 Items
Lifestyle  |  Victoria Kim

The Black Estate: The Livingstons Open Up Their Atlanta Home To Community & Connection

Comments
30 Items
Sports  |  Shannon Dawson

Bucket Baddies With Big Energy — The 30 Hottest NBA Players In The Game Right Now

Comments

MadameNoire

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close