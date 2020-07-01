TakeBackEssence: Richelieu Dennis Steps Down As CEO Of Essence Communications

Just four days after an article on Medium titled “The Truth About Essence” went viral, CEO of Essence Communications, Richelieu Dennis, has stepped down from his post.

The news was confirmed by Black Female Anonymous, the authors of the Medium article, in a tweet just after 9:30 am this morning, which included a statement from Essence released on June 30. In the document, it’s noted that Caroline Wanga will serve as Interim CEO of Essence and that the company is “in the process of hiring law firms and other independent experts to assess and review the company’s policies and practices.”

That statement is very different from the initial response issued June 29 in which Essence outright denied the allegations of sexual harassment, workplace bullying, and pay inequity at the company.

“Anonymity does not negate accountability, the statement read. “Facts will always matter, and we are not afraid of the truth. The allegations and mischaracterizations throughout – whether of pay inequity, intimidation, and otherwise – are unfounded attempts to discredit our brand and assassinate personal character. Further, accusations of sexual harassment or misconduct are extremely serious matters, and we fully understand the gravity of the implications. As such, these are also not claims to be recklessly and untruthfully thrown about – particularly when there have been no claims to respond to or any evidence of such defamatory accusations. In fact, there have been multiple comprehensive reviews of the HR function, and no evidence has been found to substantiate these anonymous claims. We have and will continue to review any legitimate claims of any nature that come to our attention.”

In response to the latest statement, Black Female Anonymous has doubled down on its initial request for the removal of Essence Ventures Board Member and Former CEO of Essence Communications Michelle Ebanks; Joy Collins Profet, COO of Essence Communications; and Moana Luu, Chief Content Officer of Essence Communications, whom the group says was “complicit” in Dennis’ behavior which, allegedly included “a history of sleeping with women on the Sundial staff, (the parent company of Shea Moisture he sold to Unilever in 2017).” Dennis, bought Essence from TIME Inc. in 2018 making the company completely Black-owned, but according to the Medium piece, “His surface-level commitment to Black women is driven by greed and a debaucherous sexual appetite.” A Change.org petition calling for the firing of all four leaders currently has more than 1,400 signatures.

By July 3, Wanga is expected to outline an actionable plan as to how she will make Essence “a more safe and equitable workplace for Black women,” with Black Female Anonymous advising “Fix it or Fold.”