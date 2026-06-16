Subscribe
Close
Entertainment

Kim Wayans Finally Enters The 'Scary Movie' Universe

Kim Wayans Finally Joins ‘Scary Movie’ — And She’s Calling Out Her Brothers For Waiting Six Movies To Cast Her

Legendary comedian Kim Wayans talks 'Scary Movie' debut, her family's iconic legacy, and more

Published on June 16, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

World Premiere Of Paramount Pictures "Scary Movie"
Source: Brianna Bryson / Getty

We ain’t the ones to gossip but…

After nearly 40 years in showbiz, legendary comedian Kim Wayans is funnier than ever with a hit movie in theaters, new Youtube series, and indelible legacy that grows more iconic by the social media trend.

What started with culture-shifting sketch comedy series In Living Color evolved into a history-making Wayans family renaissance that continued with Kim finally joining Shawn and Marlon in the Scary Movie franchise.

RELATED CONTENT: Laughter, Lineage, & Legacy: The Wayans Family And More Stars Sizzle At The ‘Scary Movie’ Premiere

"Scary Movie" Global Premiere
Source: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

When asked why her Scary Movie debut took so long, Kim joked that we should direct that question to her brothers, Shawn, Marlon, and Keenen.

“When you talk to the brothers, ask them why is Kim just getting her invitation now, OK? Get Marlon, Keenen, and Shawn on the phone and ask them (laughs).”

“You know, I love working with my brothers and it’s true, we grew up together so we do know each other and have a particular comedic dynamic between us, especially Marlon and I.”

“We’d love to go toe to toe and see who can be the most desperate, you know, who can pull the bigger laugh by doing something so outrageous and that’s a fun thing we like to do together.”

The hilariously raunchy ‘rebootquel’ made its long-awaited return with an impressive $55 million debut at the box office, marking the biggest opening in franchise history.

Check out the trailer below:

Directed by Michael Tiddes and produced by Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans, Keenen Ivory Wayans, Craig Wayans, and Rick Alvarez, Scary Movie (6) is yet another reminder of how bankable the Wayans family continues to be three decades later.

Radiating with her signature charm, Kim opened up about her family’s legacy, undeniable impact on new-age social media comedy, underrated coming-of-age drama Pariah, and more in our interview you can check out below:

Black Cinema Is Outside! 9 Must-See Movies Dominating Summer 2026

And, as an added bonus, you can grab FREE tickets to see Scary Movie here!

Giveaway begins on June 14 and ends while supplies last, whichever occurs first. Open to legal U.S. residents who are 18 years of age or older. Limit one (1) item per individual. Available on a first-come, first-served basis. Requests will be fulfilled on a first-come basis. Duplicate or automated submissions may be disqualified. Sponsor reserves the right to modify or cancel this giveaway at any time.

Scary Movie is now playing in theaters everywhere!

RELATED CONTENT: Black Cinema Is Outside! 9 Must-See Movies Dominating Summer 2026

Related Tags

actress African-American actresses black actress black actresses Keenen Ivory Wayans Kim Wayans Marlon Wayans Pariah Scary Movie Shawn Wayans
More from MadameNoire

You May Also Like

Three portraits of Black men with curly hair and facial hair, wearing sports jerseys and hoodies.

FIFA Fever! Finest Footballers & Sizzling Soccer Stars Sparking A World Cup Swoonami On Social Media

Bossip
Boston Celtics v New York Knicks - Game Four

Karl-Anthony Towns Made Sure Jordyn Woods And That Ostrich Bag Got Their Flowers On National TV

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
A smiling woman wearing a New York Knicks hat and a denim jacket stands in a crowd at what appears to be a Knicks playoff game at Madison Square Garden.

Queens Of New York! A Gallery Of Fly Girlies, Hoops-Lovin’ Hotties & Bodega Baddies Who Painted The City Orange & Blue During The Knicks’ Championship Run

Bossip
The FanDuel Party Powered by Spotify 2026 - Blue Carpet Arrivals

Tyra Banks Slams Netflix With Defamation Lawsuit Over Shocking 'ANTM' Docuseries

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Trending
Mompreneurs S4E6: Shay Wood MN
45:16
Entertainment  |  Craig Stewart

Mompreneurs S4E6: Shay Wood MN

Comments
J Alphonse Talks P-Valley and New Music
11:43
Entertainment  |  Craig Stewart

J Alphonse Talks P-Valley and New Music

Comments
The Black Estate
2 Items
Real Estate  |  Victoria Kim

The Black Estate: Meet Quincy and Tawian Livingston — The Atlanta Couple Redefining Black Homeownership

Comments
The Black Estate
2 Items
Lifestyle  |  Victoria Kim

The Black Estate: The Livingstons Open Up Their Atlanta Home To Community & Connection

Comments
30 Items
Sports  |  Shannon Dawson

Bucket Baddies With Big Energy — The 30 Hottest NBA Players In The Game Right Now

Comments

MadameNoire

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close