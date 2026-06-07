Laughter, Lineage, & Legacy: The Wayans Family And More Stars Sizzle At The ‘Scary Movie’ Premiere

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty On June 3, a host of celebrities gathered at the Paramount Theatre in Los Angeles for the world premiere of Scary Movie, turning the red carpet into a star-studded celebration and a spooky good time. Leading the festivities were the film’s stars, writers, and producers, Marlon Wayans and Shawn Wayans, who were joined by co-stars Anthony Anderson and Anna Faris. Several notable guests also came out to support the highly anticipated comedy-horror flick, including Lizzo, Carmen Electra, Backstreet Boys alum AJ McLean, and South African model Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni, to name a few. RELATED CONTENT: Regina Hall Movies: 10 Best Films That Define Her Career “It was like watching your child become a crackhead. It was just like, ‘But you got to let them—they got to go get that crack. They going to learn,’” he recalled. “They going to learn sooner or later but until they do, tack down the TVs. I’m still here. We going to be here when they’re ready to come home, but tack down the TV.” But we let it go. It wasn’t like when it came out, we didn’t even see the movie. Matter of fact, when I did part six, we didn’t look at part three, four, and five.” Despite the past frustrations, the brothers ultimately chose to revisit the franchise, a decision deeply influenced by their late father, Howell Wayans, who passed away in 2023. According to Marlon, returning to work together was one of his father’s final wishes.

Source: Phillip Faraone / Getty “My father told me before he passed, ‘You and your brothers should work together again,’” he called. “I looked at my dad on that hospital bed and I said, ‘Alright, for you…I promise.’” The actor added: “I think this movie is special, I think my dad saw the world needs to laugh again…and the world needs to come together in a theater, and just go and have a good time…I just hope that this helps brings back comedy.” On the red carpet, Marlon joked that his father and mother, Elvira—who passed away in 2020—would probably “hate” the new movie, which is a good thing. “Every time my parents hated the movie, it was a huge hit. Whenever they liked the movie, the movie bombed—the bad ones do well,” he chuckled. Keep scrolling for more from the Scary Movie red carpet!

Lizzo Source: Brianna Bryson / Getty Lizzo turned heads in a stunning black dress paired with a bold red lip and blonde beachy waves. The Grammy-winning singer looked effortlessly glamorous as she posed for photos with the Wayans brothers and Laurie-Mthombeni on the red carpet. While Lizzo does not appear in the film, she is featured on the soundtrack through her collaboration with Sexyy Red on the track “HOES.”

Marlon Wayans Source: Brianna Bryson / Getty Marlon Wayans also delighted fans by bringing his 3-year-old daughter, Axl July Ivory, whom he shares with ex-partner Brittany Moreland, to the premiere. The event became a touching family affair as Marlon posed for photo-ops with his siblings Shawn Wayans, Keenen Wayans, and Kim Wayans, who showed off her curves in a light purple fishtail gown during the celebration. Source: Michael Buckner / Getty

Marlon, Kim Wayans, Shawn Wayans Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty – JUNE 03: (L-R) Marlon Wayans, Kim Wayans and Shawn Wayans attend the World Premiere of Paramount Pictures “Scary Movie”. Family plays a major role both on and off-screen in the latest installment of the Scary Movie franchise. Scary Movie 6 marks the first time in nearly two decades that Marlon, Shawn, and Keenen Wayans have reunited to write and produce a new chapter in the iconic horror parody series. It is their first collaboration on the franchise since Scary Movie (2000) and Scary Movie 2 (2001). The brothers are also producing the latest film alongside Rick Alvarez, while Michael Tiddes serves as director. During a May 26 interview with GQ, Marlon reflected on the difficulty of watching subsequent Scary Movie films move forward without the Wayans’ family’s involvement after disputes with the Weinstein brothers. Marlon claimed they “didn’t want to make” a fair “deal and they didn’t want to pay for the jokes.”

Anthony Anderson Source: Monica Schipper / Getty – UNE 03: (L-R) Anthony Anderson and Rocsi Diaz. Anthony Anderson, who attended the premiere with his new girlfriend, television host Rocsi Diaz, shared his excitement about finally working with the Wayans family on a Scary Movie film. Anderson, 55, previously appeared in Scary Movie 3 and Scary Movie 4 as Mahalik during the mid-2000s. Speaking with People on the red carpet at the Peabody Awards in Beverly Hills on May 31, just a few days before the LA premiere, he revealed that he initially joined those films without realizing the franchise creators were no longer involved. “It’s great,” Anderson says of the franchise’s new entry, which hits theaters on June 5. “You know, when I took the job for Scary Movie 3, I was excited about doing the job because I thought I’d be working with my friends Marlon and Shawn and the entire Wayans family. I had no idea that they had left the franchise, and this [was] now just a Miramax production. So for me to do Scary Movie 3 and Scary Movie 4, it was great to do that, but I thought I was going to be doing it with my friends.” Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty He continued: “And then they went on to do Scary Movie 5, and then Marlon wrestled the franchise back into the family name, and I was one of his first phone calls to make,” Anderson says. “He was like, ‘Yo, Ant, you want to be down in Scary Movie 6?’ I was like, ‘Hell yeah, it’s about time we get to work together.’” According to the actor, filming went so well that he hinted a seventh installment may already be in development, with hopes of bringing back cast members from throughout the franchise’s history. “I can’t tell you what’s happening in the film, but you’re going to be thoroughly entertained. I can tell you this, no holds are barred,” he added.

Anna Faris Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty Anna Faris, known for her iconic role in the franchise as the perpetually terrified yet hilarious heroine, Cindy Campbell, looked elegant and effortlessly cool on the red carpet. She wore a sequined black gown adorned with cutouts around her fit torso. The Hollywood star tied the look together with cool black sunglasses. Deon Cole Source: Brianna Bryson / Getty Comedian and actor Deon Cole was also in attendance, opting for a casual denim ensemble for his red carpet appearance.

Carmen Electra Source: Eric Charbonneau / Getty Carmen Electra, who famously played Drew Decker in the iconic opening sequence of Scary Movie (2000), turned heads on the red carpet on June 3 in a sheer gown adorned with intricate beaded detailing and a flowing chiffon fishtail train.

AJ McLean Source: Brianna Bryson / Getty Backstreet Boys alum AJ McLean opted for a cool, casual look, pairing a white cotton shirt with a brown fedora and relaxed-fit slacks.