Run The World? These Ladies Already Are — Inside The Women In Power Collective’s Must-Attend 2026 Expo

Source: DarrenTalent / Darrentalent The Run The World Expo returns to New York City from June 22–27 for another week centered on networking, wellness, and community-building. Now in its fifth year, the experience, hosted by the Women In Power Collective, continues to expand as a space for reflection, intentional living, and meaningful connection. This year’s programming focuses on wellness, emotional intelligence, emerging technology, and purpose-driven leadership. Across the week, attendees will participate in curated conversations and immersive experiences that connect mindfulness with innovation, with discussions spanning artificial intelligence, creativity, and the future of work. One stand out event is the Run the World Expo w/ JPMorgan Chase set for June 22, a fireside chat focused on financial wellness, generational wealth & legacy.

The Run The World Expo culminates in a two day experience of wellness and purpose driven discussions. Source: Darrentalent / Darren Talent The Run The World Expo will conclude with a two-day flagship experience on June 26–27, blending restorative wellness practices with forward-looking conversations on AI and innovation, while continuing its mission to merge mindfulness with technology and highlight Black thinkers shaping the future. On June 26, attendees will gather for an epic Wellness Day, an immersive, restorative experience focused on movement, mindfulness, and holistic well-being. Programming features guided fitness and movement sessions, wellness conversations, interactive activations, and intentional networking designed to reset the body, refocus the mind, and prepare attendees for leadership and growth.

RELATED CONTENT: MadameNoire + Women In Power: Inside The ‘Run The World’ Summit That Recharged, Reconnected And Reminded Us Who We Are Source: Photo courtesy of Run The World Expo. Main Sessions will take place on June 27, bringing together influential voices for panels, fireside chats, and discussions across business, wellness, culture, and innovation. The day blends thought leadership with community, featuring a curated brunch experience, opportunities for meaningful dialogue, and spaces to connect with partners, brands, and peers. Attendees leave with practical insights, renewed clarity, and access to a growing community rooted in purpose and collaboration. Guest speakers include internet personality and wealth coach Cinneah El-Amin along with mindset mogul Courtnee Williams, among other stars. During a May interview with MadameNoire‘s managing editor Danica Daniel, Women In Power Collective founder Kadeisha Placide said she hopes attendees leave with “tangible gems” and practical knowledge they can immediately put “into practice” as they pursue their goals and navigate the evolving role of technology in business.

“One thing that we can all agree with as leaders is that we have to stay ahead of the curve, and we have to make sure that we’re doing our due diligence to learn and educate ourselves about AI and technology, because that’s where things are heading,” she explained. “That’s going to make us future ready, so we are here to equip all the leaders, all the creatives, especially people of color…with applicable knowledge.” Source: Darrentalent / Darren Talent Join the community. Women In Power Collective has built a community of over 50,000 members and has been featured in Forbes, Essence, MadameNoire, New York Magazine, and Refinery29. The organization has also partnered with leading brands including Nike, Chase, Google, and Smartwater, among others.