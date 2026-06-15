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Da Brat's Sexy Viral Denim Video Has The Girls & Guys Gagged

Da Brat Just Dropped A Casual Thirst Trap And Fans Are Asking The Same Question: Why Is She Aging Backwards?

Da Brat's viral clip has fans celebrating her style, confidence and legacy.

Published on June 15, 2026
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Da Brat's SMOOTH Magazine Party In Los Angeles
Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty

Da Brat recently blessed our timelines with a video, reminding fans and followers that she’s always been that girl.

In the clip, the rapper appears to be backstage getting her makeup done before an appearance. Rocking a body-hugging denim look complete with a fitted peplum top and matching jeans, Da Brat looked good. Her body was bodying, her curves were curving, and her red natural hairstyle gave the entire look a playful, youthful vibe.

Da Brat jokingly captioned the post, “Why are people reposting this?”

RELATED CONTENT: Da Brat & Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart Break Down 3 Rules Couples Need When Mixing Business With Pleasure

Fans immediately flooded the comments with praise. One follower wrote, “Brat always was that girl any way she wanted to dress it up.” Another declared, “U really dat girl.” Even actress Taraji P. Henson jumped into the conversation, commenting, “Now Brat!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! YOU KNOW DAMN WELL WHY,” while Da Brat’s wife, Jesseca ‘Judy’ Harris-Dupart, kept it simple: “WIFE APPROVED (I took the video).”

Braids, Beauty, & Bold Style: Da Brat Has Always Been That Girl

Let’s be real: Da Brat has always been that girl. She remains one of the most recognizable women in hip-hop, bringing her signature Atlanta swagger, fearless fashion choices, and undeniable flow to every era of her career. While fans first fell in love with her bars, they’ve never ignored the fact that she’s been serving beauty, confidence, and body right alongside them.

Her recent video isn’t the only time she’s been serving the girls. From red carpets to social media moments, Da Brat has consistently slayed in a tomboy- fashion girl style.

Keep scrolling for a few of our favorite Da Brat beauty and fashion moments.

1. Denim Down

WE tv Celebrates The Return Of Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Da Brat gave head-to-toe denim a fresh spin in this coordinated look. She paired distressed jeans with an oversized embellished denim jacket and silver sneakers. Her pink-and-blonde curly space buns, oversized hoops, and tinted shades made the outfit even more memorable.

2. Rock Star Energy

ASCAP's 25th Annual Pop Music Awards - Arrivals
Source: Jason Merritt / Getty

Da Brat brought rocker vibes to the red carpet in baggy dark-wash jeans, a graphic tee, and a black leather jacket. She completed the look with chunky shoes and a blue accent, adding a pop of color. Her shaggy black hairstyle gave the entire outfit a cool, unfussy finish.

3. Cartoon Couture

The 3rd Annual BET Awards - Arrivals
Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty

Only Da Brat could take SpongeBob pants and make them feel like a sexy, fashion moment. She paired the playful bottoms with an oversized white shirt, a lace bra, a matching handbag, and crisp white sneakers. Showing glowing melanin skin, braided ponytail and colorful beads, Da Brat gave the red carpet a moment.

4. Y2K Tomboy Glam

Da Brat's SMOOTH Magazine Party In Los Angeles
Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty

Da Brat looks amazing in this shot wearing distressed denim, a corset-inspired top and an oversized white blazer. The look gave tomboy, but the styling gave it full fashion girlie attitude. Her highlighted curls, blue headband, glossy lip and giant medallion made this one pure Y2K gold.

5. Bumpin’ In Bulls

Lovers & Friends Music Festival
Source: Kaitlyn Morris / Getty

Da Brat put her baby bump front and center in a customized Chicago Bulls jersey and coordinating cap. The playful look shouted out her hometown pride and celebrated her new role as soon-to-be mom. Long blonde braids and oversized hoop earrings added her signature flair.

6. Camo Cutie

2019 Trumpet Awards
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Da Brat made a bold statement in a red camouflage tracksuit, matching sneakers, and a coordinating headband. The athletic-inspired look was sporty, colorful, and very her. Her curly updo, dramatic lashes and red lip tied everything together.

RELATED CONTENT: ‘Death Threats’ Over White Sperm—Da Brat And Judy Targeted For Choosing A White Donor For Their Son

Related Tags

Chicago Bulls Da Brat Fashion Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart style
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