From Cardi B To Jay-Z — The Ultimate Summer 2026 Concert & Festival Guide

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Summer 2026 brings a full calendar of concerts and festivals, with major artists touring globally and festivals anchoring the live music experience across the world. Check out a roundup of the most anticipated concerts and festivals of the summer inside.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, this year includes large-scale tours from pop, hip-hop, and R&B acts. People highlights a festival circuit that continues to center culture, community, and multi-genre lineups. From arena shows to outdoor stages, the season offers a range of options for fans looking to engage with live music in different ways.

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Hip-hop and R&B remain central to this year’s most anticipated events. Artists are combining high-production performances with catalog-driven sets that reflect both new releases and the classics we love. Touring continues to be a major revenue driver for artists. In 2026, many are extending runs across multiple continents. At the same time, festivals are providing opportunities for fans to see a mix of legacy acts, trending performers, and emerging voices in one setting.

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Several artists with strong cultural influence are maintaining a consistent presence on the road. Their performances reflect the continued demand for live experiences that feel immersive and communal. Meanwhile, festivals are expanding their lineups to include a broader range of sounds, from rap and R&B to electronic and alternative, while still prioritizing artists that resonate with core audiences.

Large cities like New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Miami continue to serve as major hubs for both tour stops and festivals, but regional events are also drawing significant crowds. This expansion reflects the growing accessibility of live music experiences across different markets. Fans are traveling for destination festivals, while also showing up locally for arena and amphitheater shows.

As the season moves toward Labor Day, the schedule remains active with overlapping tours and back-to-back festival weekends. Whether attending a single headlining show or planning an entire weekend around a festival, fans have multiple entry points into this year’s live music landscape.