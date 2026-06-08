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Michelle Obama Reveals The Reality TV Show She'd Join

Michelle Obama’s Surprising Pick For The Only Reality Show She’d Ever Join

Michelle Obama shares her love for reality television, revealing which show she would join, but her choice might surprise you.

Published on June 8, 2026
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When you think of global icons, bestselling authors, and former First Ladies, reality television isn’t usually the first thing that comes to mind. However, Michelle Obama just may break the rules of tradition. During a recent episode of the Lemme Say This podcast, the bestselling author shocked hosts Hunter Harris and Peyton Dix by revealing the exact reality show she would join if given the chance: Peacock’s hit murder-mystery competition, The Traitors.

While Michelle is a self-proclaimed superfan of unscripted reality drama, she made it very clear that she has zero interest in becoming a Bravo star.

RELATED CONTENT: ‘I Had To Be Very Intentional’ — Michelle Obama Reflects On The Meaning Behind Her Most Iconic White House Looks

“In my opinion, I could not be a Real Housewife,” she declared. Instead, she has her sights set on the calculated, psychological gameplay of Traitors, “I’ve thought about Traitors. I think I would want to be a ‘faithful.’ And I would want to find the traitor.”

Even though a full season of holding a peach or a diamond isn’t in her future, the former First Lady admitted there is one specific part of the Real Housewives franchise that thoroughly fascinates her: the explosive post-season reunions.

“If I’m going to be there, I’d want to be there for the reunions only,” she explained. The former first lady has too many burning questions for the cast members who spend months yelling at each other. “I have questions. It’s like, why are we always here? Why can’t we work this stuff out? Ladies, come on now, we’re grown. Why do you keep going to dinner together? It never ends well.”

Michelle Obama May Make An Appearance On Bravo

Her Real Housewives comments instantly caught the attention of Bravo’s ultimate reunion host and executive producer, Andy Cohen, who has moderated the reunions for nearly two decades. Speaking directly to media outlets, Cohen made a grand promise to his “Forever FLOTUS,” enthusiastically declaring that she has an open invitation to attend or pull up a seat at any reunion show she would ever like to grace with her presence.

For Michelle, her love for reality television isn’t just a guilty pleasure; she actually views the entire genre through an analytical lens. During a July 2025 episode of her own podcast, IMO With Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson, she revealed that her husband, Barack Obama, and her daughters give her endless grief over her viewing habits.

“The truth is that they razz me about my love of reality TV and the Real Housewives. I watch it all—all of it,” she confessed. However, she defends her screen time choices by comparing the unscripted genre to professional sports broadcasting, calling it a fascinating “sociological study.”

“There’s drama in sports,” she observed. “If I listen to ESPN for an hour, it’s like watching The Real Housewives of Atlanta. You know? It’s the same drama, and they’re yelling at each other, and they don’t get along. What’s the difference? It’s just sociological drama. The fact that people over seasons of working together still can’t get along, they still have the same arguments—and it’s not just women, but this happens in sports, too.”

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In a past appearance on Sophia Bush’s Work in Progress podcast, she explained that after navigating an incredibly demanding schedule, she utilizes unscripted television as a necessary mental escape to simply rest her brain at night.

RELATED CONTENT: They Manifested Michelle Obama — How A Group Of Maryland Seniors Got The Ultimate Graduation Speaker

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IMO michelle obama podcast Real Housewives Reality television reality tv The Traitors
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