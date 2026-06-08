Michelle Obama’s Surprising Pick For The Only Reality Show She’d Ever Join

“In my opinion, I could not be a Real Housewife,” she declared. Instead, she has her sights set on the calculated, psychological gameplay of Traitors, “I’ve thought about Traitors. I think I would want to be a ‘faithful.’ And I would want to find the traitor.” Even though a full season of holding a peach or a diamond isn’t in her future, the former First Lady admitted there is one specific part of the Real Housewives franchise that thoroughly fascinates her: the explosive post-season reunions. “If I’m going to be there, I’d want to be there for the reunions only,” she explained. The former first lady has too many burning questions for the cast members who spend months yelling at each other. “I have questions. It’s like, why are we always here? Why can’t we work this stuff out? Ladies, come on now, we’re grown. Why do you keep going to dinner together? It never ends well.”

Michelle Obama May Make An Appearance On Bravo Her Real Housewives comments instantly caught the attention of Bravo’s ultimate reunion host and executive producer, Andy Cohen, who has moderated the reunions for nearly two decades. Speaking directly to media outlets, Cohen made a grand promise to his “Forever FLOTUS,” enthusiastically declaring that she has an open invitation to attend or pull up a seat at any reunion show she would ever like to grace with her presence. For Michelle, her love for reality television isn’t just a guilty pleasure; she actually views the entire genre through an analytical lens. During a July 2025 episode of her own podcast, IMO With Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson, she revealed that her husband, Barack Obama, and her daughters give her endless grief over her viewing habits.