‘I Had To Be Very Intentional’ — Michelle Obama Reflects On The Meaning Behind Her Most Iconic White House Looks

Source: Getty

Not only is Michelle Obama our Forever First Lady, but during her time in the White House, she also proved herself a fashion icon.

To celebrate the opening of the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago on June 19, the former first lady, 66, appears in a new social media series in which she gives insight into the intentional thought process behind her wardrobe choices during her husband Barack Obama’s presidency from 2009 to 2017. While living at the White House and serving as First Lady of America, Obama explained that she used the opportunity to spotlight designers who would likely never get the opportunity to work with someone as visible and influential as her.

“I wore designers from across the country and around the world. The kinds of people who never had a chance to dress a First Lady. I thought they deserved a little light shined on them too,” she says in the first video, titled Beauty Belongs to Everyone.

She goes on to emphasize the importance of relatability and representing the average American woman, who is more likely to shop at Target or Macy’s than in designer stores on Rodeo Drive. “I thought about accessibility. I wore things from stores where most women actually shop,” she says, solidifying her realness with these wise words: “Because everyone knows you don’t need to spend a lot of money to look your best.”

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