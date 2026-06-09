His Seat Was Empty, But His Mother Walked For Him — Precious Sherman Accepts Diploma Days After Son Was Killed After Prom

Source: Photo courtesy of MLive / Deon Wiley III.

Community members are mourning the loss of 17-year-old Deon Wiley III, who died May 22, according to his eulogy. Wiley was expected to graduate from Saginaw United High School on May 26. Instead, the beloved teenager’s life was tragically cut short just days before commencement when he was fatally shot following an after-prom gathering. The shooting occurred hours after Wiley attended his senior prom at the SVRC Marketplace, 203 S. Washington Ave., on Thursday evening, according to MLive.

“My son had a bright spirit, he lit the room up,” Precious Sherman, Wiley’s mother, told WNEM during a vigil held in his honor on May 25.

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Deon L. Wiley III shooting: What happened?

According to Saginaw Police Deputy Chief Matthew Gerow, Deon L. Wiley III, 17, suffered a fatal gunshot wound during a parking lot gathering at the Quick Stop, 2034 S. Washington Ave., around 12:15 a.m. Friday, May 22, per MLive. Another teenage male was also shot and later arrived at a local hospital in a personal vehicle, where he was admitted in stable condition.

His mother Precious Sherman walked across the stage at his graduation in late May.

Although Wiley was unable to attend graduation, his presence was deeply felt during the ceremony. His mother, Precious Sherman, walked across the commencement stage on his behalf. Video obtained by MLive captured the emotional moment as Sherman received a standing ovation while crossing the stage and shaking hands with faculty members. The crowd of 262 graduates and their families responded with heartfelt applause as she accepted recognition for her son.

According to MLive, Wiley’s name appeared in full in the commencement program, listed among the 263 graduates as Deon Louelle Wiley III.