Mom Accepts Son's Diploma After He Was Killed Following Prom
His Seat Was Empty, But His Mother Walked For Him — Precious Sherman Accepts Diploma Days After Son Was Killed After Prom
Community members are mourning the loss of 17-year-old Deon Wiley III, who died May 22, according to his eulogy. Wiley was expected to graduate from Saginaw United High School on May 26. Instead, the beloved teenager’s life was tragically cut short just days before commencement when he was fatally shot following an after-prom gathering. The shooting occurred hours after Wiley attended his senior prom at the SVRC Marketplace, 203 S. Washington Ave., on Thursday evening, according to MLive.
“My son had a bright spirit, he lit the room up,” Precious Sherman, Wiley’s mother, told WNEM during a vigil held in his honor on May 25.
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Deon L. Wiley III shooting: What happened?
According to Saginaw Police Deputy Chief Matthew Gerow, Deon L. Wiley III, 17, suffered a fatal gunshot wound during a parking lot gathering at the Quick Stop, 2034 S. Washington Ave., around 12:15 a.m. Friday, May 22, per MLive. Another teenage male was also shot and later arrived at a local hospital in a personal vehicle, where he was admitted in stable condition.
His mother Precious Sherman walked across the stage at his graduation in late May.
Although Wiley was unable to attend graduation, his presence was deeply felt during the ceremony. His mother, Precious Sherman, walked across the commencement stage on his behalf. Video obtained by MLive captured the emotional moment as Sherman received a standing ovation while crossing the stage and shaking hands with faculty members. The crowd of 262 graduates and their families responded with heartfelt applause as she accepted recognition for her son.
According to MLive, Wiley’s name appeared in full in the commencement program, listed among the 263 graduates as Deon Louelle Wiley III.
Just one block south of the graduation venue, a street post displayed a banner featuring Wiley smiling in his cap and gown. The banner had been installed by Saginaw Public Schools before his death as part of a citywide effort to celebrate graduating seniors from Saginaw United High School.
Wiley’s mother says he was “a loving” boy and never in trouble.
On May 25, family members, friends, and community supporters gathered at the memorial site to honor Wiley’s life. During the tribute, attendees released balloons in remembrance of the teen.
Since his death, videos of Wiley enjoying prom have circulated widely online, including clips showing him smiling and celebrating with friends while holding a stack of cash. His mother described him as “a good boy” who was never “in trouble,” and said she does not want people to form negative opinions about her son.
“This picture they paint of my son, it was never no thing about no money, he just wanted to enjoy himself and that’s what I work hard for. Why couldn’t he be at a gas station or a store before he went off for prom and enjoyed himself?” she said.
Sherman said her son was a homebody who enjoyed playing video games and spending time helping his family.
A GoFundMe campaign has been created by Wiley’s family to assist with funeral expenses, memorial costs, and ongoing support as they continue to grieve his loss. Those wishing to support the family can donate through the fundraiser.
Sadly, no arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Saginaw Police Department at (989) 759-1289 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-5245.
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