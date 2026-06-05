Teen Says Principal Withheld Her Diploma After She Dropped Into A Twerking Split On Graduation Stage

Source: Photo courtesy of Fox 32 Chicago / Tyvion Campbell. Chicago Tech Academy graduate Tyvion Campbell is going viral after an unexpected dance move during her graduation ceremony sparked a heated debate online. The 18-year-old student says school officials temporarily withheld her diploma after she performed a split while walking across the stage to receive it. RELATED CONTENT: A Legacy In The Making: Mother And 3 Daughters Graduate From Georgia State On Same Day Tyvion Campbell‘s Split: What happened? Campbell’s graduation moment quickly gained traction on social media, with her video amassing more than 835,000 views on TikTok. As she made her way across the stage at the Harold Washington Cultural Center, the graduate added a little flair to her big moment, something she says she had planned in advance. During an interview with Fox 32 on June 1, Campbell revealed that she had told friends, family members, and even teachers that her graduation walk would be unforgettable. According to Campbell, the routine was carefully planned. She began with a “pretty princess wave,” then dropped into a split, twerked briefly, and popped back up before approaching the principal to receive her diploma.

However, when she reached the end of the stage, she says things took an unexpected turn. She “didn’t get it,” Campbell recalled. “I was confused at first. I thought they mixed up my name,” the teen explained. According to Campbell, video from the ceremony appears to show the principal saying, “don’t give her nothing” after witnessing the split. Campbell claims she was later told she needed to “make up” for her actions and was criticized for making the “celebratory moment” about herself. On TikTok, the graduate claimed she faced “discrimination” and did not see rules about ceremony behavior in the event guidelines.

The graduate also shared her frustrations in a TikTok video posted on June 2, where she alleged she had faced “discrimination.” Campbell further claimed that she never saw any written rule prohibiting dances or celebratory gestures during the commencement ceremony. A memo obtained by Fox 32 outlining graduation guidelines for families included rules about helium balloons and designated parking areas. However, Campbell noted that the memo did not contain any policies regarding student behavior on stage, dances, or celebratory acts during the ceremony. According to the teen, she was escorted out of the ceremony and later met directly with the principal, who allegedly continued to reprimand her for her onstage performance. “She was beyond angry. Like, livid. It was genuine tears in her eyes, and her mouth was shaking. She was really, really, really, really upset. And she’s like, ‘you need to figure out a way how you’re gonna make up for this. You’re not getting your diploma until you figure out…how you’re gonna make up for what you just did.’ And I’m like, wait, ‘I have to figure that out, or do you have to figure that out?'” Tyvion Campbell eventually received her diploma after the split controversy.

Fortunately, the situation was resolved shortly afterward. In a TikTok video posted on June 3, Campbell confirmed that she had officially received her diploma from the school. The recent graduate is now preparing for her next chapter and plans to attend Georgia State University this fall, where she will study business administration. While some social media users congratulated her, a few continued to call out the teen on her behavior. “You’re still wrong for what you did, but you did the work and earned your diploma. Congrats!” wrote one user in the comments section. Another penned, “You were wrong but I love how you’re not letting it bring you down 😭 the internet will try to do that. Glad you got it.”