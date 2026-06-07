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Jini Thornton's Smart Grad Money Moves

Jini Thornton’s Game Plan For Kids And Parents To Ensure Financial Success This Grad Season

Money expert Jini Thornton shares practical grad-season advice on college costs, gap years, work, saving and making students own the process.

Published on June 7, 2026
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A Six-Figure Salary Can Still Leave You Broke

On Money Monday on Get Up! Morning’s With Erica Campbell, business coach Dave Anderson—known as the Business Bully—challenged the idea that a high income automatically means wealth. He said plenty of people earning $200,000 a year still live paycheck to paycheck because they are overextended and do not know what to do with their money. Many have nothing investable, nothing positioned to earn dividends and nothing set aside that can grow on its own. Real wealth, Dave argued, comes from ownership, diversification and assets that make money without your constant labor.

RELATED CONTENT: 9 Broke Behaviors I’m Dropping In 2026 — Because Peace Costs Money

From Producers To Consumers: Why Ownership Matters

Dave highlighted a major shift in Black America over the last 50 to 60 years. He said we moved from being one of the greatest producing classes in the country to being one of the greatest consuming classes. The difference is that many left ownership and went to jobs. He emphasized that jobs are not bad—everyone needs one—but you cannot pass a job down to your children. Generational wealth requires ownership: businesses, stocks, high‑yield accounts, Roth IRAs and other assets that outlive your work hours.

Legacy On A Teacher’s And Cop’s Salary

To show what ownership can do, Dave shared his parents’ story. His mother, a teacher, built a salon, and his father, a police officer, built a store in their community. For them, ownership equaled legacy. When Dave’s father died, Dave inherited $1.2 million in cash and assets. That did not happen by accident. His father started planning the moment he heard, “Carl, I’m pregnant,” thinking beyond Saturday night to the rest of his child’s life. Two decades after his father’s passing, Dave said he is still standing because of those sacrifices.

Estate Planning And Life Insurance: Instant Generational Wealth

In the final moments, Dave turned to estate planning. He explained that many families in America built wealth not mainly through industry, but through whole or term life insurance. When a loved one dies and there is a solid life insurance policy, the payout becomes instant generational wealth. He stressed that having both insurance and a will is critical. Without those systems, the government decides who gets what. He pointed to the legal chaos after Prince’s death as a real‑world warning of what happens when there is no clear plan.

Building A Whole Wealth System

Dave closed by inviting listeners to a free wealth master class where he will teach how to start, grow and build a full wealth system—not just a side hustle. He directed people to his site therealblackagenda.com, encouraged them to grab his book and said they can find him on social media as The Business Bully. For him, the message is clear: stop relying on income alone and start building assets, ownership and a legacy that will last.

RELATED CONTENT: If My Husband Can’t Access It, Good — Why Black Women Need Their Own Money [Op-Ed]

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