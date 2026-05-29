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Erica And Warryn Campbell Renew Wedding Vows After 25 Years

Erica And Warryn Campbell Celebrate 25 Years Of Love: A Gallery Of Gorgeous Pics From Their Vow Renewal

After a quarter-century of love, Erica and Warryn Campbell reaffirm their commitment in a touching vow renewal celebration.

Published on May 29, 2026
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Erica Campbell
Source: Erica Campbell / Source: Will Utley Photography / Will Utley Photography

Grammy-winning gospel powerhouse and host of the nationally syndicated radio show Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell, Erica Campbell and her husband, producer and pastor Warryn Campbell celebrated a major relationship milestone in the most beautiful way possible. The couple recently renewed their wedding vows in honor of their 25th wedding anniversary, reminding fans that love, faith, and commitment can still stand the test of time.

According to People Magazine, the heartfelt ceremony took place on May 16 at California Worship Center in San Fernando, California the very church the couple describes as their “spiritual home.” Surrounded by family, friends, and more than 600 guests, the celebration was more than just a vow renewal. It was a testimony of perseverance, grace, and enduring love after a quarter century of marriage. 

Erica and Warren Campbell Vowel Renewal 2026
Source: Will Utley Photography / Will Utley Photography

RELATED CONTENT: We Were Told the Marriage Bed Is Undefiled — So Why Is Pleasure Within Marriage Still Taboo? [Op-Ed]


Erica and Warryn originally tied the knot in 2001, from ministry and music to parenting and public life, the Campbells have never shied away from sharing both the joys and challenges of marriage.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)


Erica looked stunning in a custom beaded mermaid gown designed by Nigerian bridal designer Nneka C. Alexander of Brides by NoNA. The guest list also included several notable names, including Stevie Wonder and PJ Morton, adding even more star power to an already unforgettable evening. Guests were treated to a soundtrack that reflected the couple’s journey together, including songs tied to meaningful moments throughout their relationship. 

As Erica and Warryn celebrate 25 years together, their vow renewal serves as a reminder that lasting love does not happen by accident. It requires faith, forgiveness, growth, and the decision to keep showing up for one another every single day.

Enjoy some of our favorite photos from Erica’s personal wedding album below

Here Comes The Bride

Erica and Warren Campbell Vowel Renewal 2026
Source: Will Utley Photography / Will Utley Photography

The Beautiful Ceremony

Erica and Warren Campbell Vowel Renewal 2026
Source: Will Utley Photography / Will Utley Photography

The Vows

Erica and Warren Campbell Vowel Renewal 2026
Source: Will Utley Photography / Will Utley Photography

One Bended Knee

Erica and Warren Campbell Vowel Renewal 2026
Source: Will Utley Photography / Will Utley Photography

25 Years of Love

Erica and Warren Campbell Vowel Renewal 2026
Source: Will Utley Photography / Will Utley Photography

Family

Erica and Warren Campbell Vowel Renewal 2026
Source: Will Utley Photography / Will Utley Photography

Cutting the Cake

Erica and Warren Campbell Vowel Renewal 2026
Source: Will Utley Photography / Will Utley Photography

To The Sweet Life

Erica and Warren Campbell Vowel Renewal 2026
Source: Will Utley Photography / Will Utley Photography

Erica Throws Her Bouquet

Erica and Warren Campbell Vowel Renewal 2026
Source: Will Utley Photography / Will Utley Photography

Sisters: Erica and Tina

Erica and Warren Campbell Vowel Renewal 2026
Source: Will Utley Photography / Will Utley Photography

Mr & Mrs

Erica and Warren Campbell Vowel Renewal 2026
Source: Will Utley Photography / Will Utley Photography

The Beautiful Bride

Erica and Warren Campbell Vowel Renewal 2026
Source: Will Utley Photography / Will Utley Photography

The Campbell’s

Erica and Warren Campbell Vowel Renewal 2026
Source: Will Utley Photography / Will Utley Photography

RELATED CONTENT: Mompreneurs: Erica Campbell Shares Philosophy On Business And Motherhood

Related Tags

erica campbell Get Up! Mornings love marriage PJ Morton Warryn Campbell wedding anniversary
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