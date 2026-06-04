As Black Mothers Die At Higher Rates, Black Midwives Are Taking Southern States To Court

Source: Anastasiia Havrysh / Getty

At a time when Black women continue to face some of the highest maternal mortality rates in the country, a growing group of Black midwives are taking legal action to expand access to quality care. Read more about how these midwives are suing Southern states over maternal care laws and why it matters.

Black midwives in Georgia, Alabama and Mississippi have filed lawsuits challenging state regulations they say make it “unnecessarily difficult to provide services to families, particularly in underserved communities.”

According to Stateline, the lawsuits target requirements that force many midwives to secure collaborative practice agreements with physicians before they can legally practice. Midwives argue these agreements are often expensive, difficult to obtain and create barriers that ultimately reduce access to maternity care.

The legal challenges come amid an ongoing maternal health crisis. Federal data cited by Stateline shows that Black women experience maternal mortality rates that are more than two times higher than the national average. Advocates say expanding access to midwives, especially Black midwives, could help improve outcomes by providing culturally responsive care and increasing options for patients in communities with limited healthcare resources.

One of the plaintiffs — Atlanta Birth Center Executive Director Tamara Taitt — argues that restrictions on midwives make little sense when states are struggling with shortages of maternal healthcare providers. Taitt and other advocates say patients benefit when they can receive care from providers who understand their cultural experiences and build trusting relationships throughout pregnancy and childbirth.

According to Yahoo News, many of the affected communities are located in what they deem to be “maternity deserts.” These are areas where access to obstetricians, birthing centers and prenatal care is extremely limited. In Georgia alone, some counties lack both birthing centers and obstetric care providers.

Supporters of the lawsuits believe midwives can help fill those gaps, particularly for low-risk pregnancies. However, some medical professionals caution that collaboration between physicians and midwives remains important — especially when complications arise. Dr. Wanda Wilburn — an OB-GYN and medical historian — told Stateline that expanding access to midwifery services while maintaining physician partnerships could help improve outcomes for Black women.

As highlighted by Blavity, advocates say these lawsuits are ultimately about more than professional regulations. They are about ensuring families have access to safe, affordable and culturally competent care.

With maternal health disparities continuing to impact Black communities nationwide, the outcome of these cases could have significant implications for the future of reproductive healthcare across the South and beyond.

RELATED: The System She Warned Us About Killed Her Too—Black Midwife & Maternal Health Advocate Dr. Janell Green Smith Dies From Childbirth Complications