Move Over Vibrators! This Electrifying New Sex Trend Is Sending Pleasure To Shocking New Levels

Source: AleksandarNakic / Getty Now this new sex trend is absolutely shocking. A new form of sensation play called electrostimulation or “e-stim” is growing in popularity. This pulsating practice occurs when horny individuals use e-stim toys to send electrical pulses to their genitals or throughout their body to stimulate nerve endings and heighten muscles for intense sexual pleasure, sexologist Becky Crepsley-Fox told Metro in an interview published June 1. When it comes to electrostimulation, the sexpert explained that the appeal isn’t exactly a one-size-fits-all situation. According to sexologist Crepsley-Fox, men and women often enjoy the sensation for different reasons. “For people with penises, increased engorgement can create a sensation of greater firmness,” she explained. “The testicles are particularly responsive — the skin is thin, nerve endings are densely packed, and many people find even low-level current there produces an intense sensation.” RELATED CONTENT: Introducing Temperature Play —The Fun And Exciting Way To Heat Up The Bedroom Women, meanwhile, report their own reasons for enjoying the buzzy bedroom trend. Part of the appeal is that the stimulation can be hands-free, allowing users to focus entirely on sensation. In a world where convenience is king, some people are apparently bringing that same energy into the bedroom.

Reddit users discussing their experiences appeared to echo Crepsley-Fox’s observations. One male user admitted that after purchasing his first e-stim device, he found it “too addicting,” claiming he nearly numbed his penis from overuse. Another user said the combination of pain and pleasure helped them achieve a hands-free orgasm. “My question is how do I continue to have another orgasm when it’s already intense, do I switch it back on and keep turning up the dial until I orgasm again?” the user noted. Why do people like electrostimulation? Is it safe? For many people unfamiliar with the practice, intentionally sending electrical pulses to intimate areas may sound more like a dare than a turn-on. So why are some people embracing this electrifying kink, and more importantly, is it safe? Crepsley-Fox pointed out one important distinction: e-stim devices do not involve plugging yourself into a household electrical outlet. Instead, the devices are specifically designed to deliver controlled, low-level electrical pulses. She explains that many products use a shaft ring that resembles a traditional ring worn around the penis. The device is connected to a dedicated stimulator that allows users to control the intensity of the electrical current. For women, products may use adhesive pads or insertable devices designed for intimate use. “A typical set-up might place a loop around the shaft and a second contact on the perineum or inner thigh, allowing current to travel through a highly sensitive pathway. Vaginal users might combine a probe with an adhesive pad placed above the pubic mound,” she explained. As unusual as it may sound, the science behind the appeal is relatively straightforward. The electrical pulses can increase sensitivity and blood flow, potentially intensifying arousal and physical sensation. However, Crepsley-Fox stressed that e-stim isn’t for everyone. Source: Alllex / Getty