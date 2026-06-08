Top 10 States Where You're Most Likely To Die Alone
Could Your ZIP Code Be Keeping You Single? The 10 U.S. States Where You’re Most Likely To Never Marry
If getting married is on your bucket list, where you live could play a bigger role in your romantic future than you think. Researchers at PlayCasino recently examined data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey to identify which states have the highest percentage of adults between the ages of 30 and 49 who have never been married. The findings paint an interesting picture of modern dating in America, and suggest that some locations may be tougher than others when it comes to finding a lifelong partner, especially before death. Here are the results from PlayCasino’s list of Top 10 States “where you’re most likely to die single” and unmarried.
Topping the list is New York, which earned the No. 1 spot among the states where residents are most likely to remain unmarried, according to a report highlighted by the New York Post.
1. New York — 36.3% Never Married
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More than one in three New Yorkers between the ages of 30 and 49 has never been married, giving the Empire State the highest never-married rate in the nation. Sadly, it isn’t surprising. Several factors may be contributing to the trend, including the state’s sky-high cost of living and highly competitive dating culture.
In New York City, where rent averages approximately $3,931 per month, 149% higher than the national average of $1,577, according to Architectural Digest, many singles face financial pressures that can make settling down more challenging. Researchers also pointed to what they described as a “cut throat” dating scene, where forming long-term relationships can be difficult.
But New York’s ranking reflects a much broader shift taking place across the country. Marriage rates have steadily declined over the past several decades, and researchers say the numbers show no signs of reversing.
“Across the US, the share of adults who have never been married has now doubled from 15% in 1960 to 31% today, according to Pew Research,” referenced the study authors. “A record 25% of 40-year-olds have never been married — the highest figure since US Census tracking began in 1900, and a huge leap from just 6% in 1980.”
PlayCasino added, “For the 132.3 million unmarried American [people] — a figure that includes never-married, divorced and widowed adults — the long-term trend is clear. Marriage is no longer the default, and where you live in America increasingly shapes the odds of finding a partner at all.”
2. New Mexico — Around 33% Never Married
New Mexico ranked second on the list, with roughly one-third of midlife adults having never tied the knot. Researchers noted that the state has one of the largest shares of single adults in the country, with significantly more singles than states with traditionally higher marriage rates.
3. Hawaii — Around 33% Never Married
Paradise may not be translating into wedding bells. Hawaii landed in the top three on PlayCasino’s Top 10 States where people are most likely to kick the bucket single and unmarried. The study found factors such as its high cost of living, large military population, tourism-driven workforce, and delayed marriage trends among younger residents contributing to the state’s high percentage of never-married adults.
4. Nevada — Around 32% Never Married
Las Vegas may be known as America’s wedding capital, but Nevada residents are actually less likely to marry than the national average. Researchers say the state’s transient population and culture of delayed marriage help explain its ranking.
5. Rhode Island — Around 31% Never Married
The nation’s smallest state has a surprisingly large single population. Rhode Island’s never-married rate places it among the highest in the country and continues a broader trend seen throughout parts of New England.
6. Massachusetts — Around 30% Never Married
Massachusetts has long ranked among the country’s most single-friendly states. Home to Boston, where more than half of residents have reportedly never married, the state continues to attract young professionals who are increasingly delaying marriage or choosing not to marry at all.
7. Louisiana — Around 29% Never Married
Louisiana stands out as the only Deep South state to crack the top 10. Much of that ranking is driven by New Orleans, which boasts one of the largest populations of single adults among major U.S. cities.
8. Delaware — Around 28% Never Married
Despite its small size, Delaware has a sizable population of never-married adults. Researchers at PlayCasino point to the state’s proximity to Philadelphia and its role within the broader Mid-Atlantic commuter corridor as possible contributing factors.
9. Pennsylvania — Around 27% Never Married
Pennsylvania’s never-married population has steadily grown in recent years. Cities like Philadelphia and Pittsburgh continue attracting younger residents focused on careers and personal goals, often delaying marriage until later in life—or skipping it altogether.
10. Florida — Around 26% Never Married
While Florida is often associated with retirees, many of its working-age residents are remaining single longer than previous generations. The Sunshine State rounds out the top 10 with a never-married rate that remains noticeably above the national average.
So, the conclusion? Whether it’s rising housing costs, changing social norms, career priorities, or shifting views on relationships, marriage in America looks much different than it did decades ago. As researchers note, where you call home may increasingly influence your chances of walking down the aisle, and for millions of Americans, staying single is becoming less of an exception and more of a lifestyle choice.
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