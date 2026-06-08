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If getting married is on your bucket list, where you live could play a bigger role in your romantic future than you think. Researchers at PlayCasino recently examined data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey to identify which states have the highest percentage of adults between the ages of 30 and 49 who have never been married. The findings paint an interesting picture of modern dating in America, and suggest that some locations may be tougher than others when it comes to finding a lifelong partner, especially before death. Here are the results from PlayCasino’s list of Top 10 States “where you’re most likely to die single” and unmarried.

Topping the list is New York, which earned the No. 1 spot among the states where residents are most likely to remain unmarried, according to a report highlighted by the New York Post.

1. New York — 36.3% Never Married

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More than one in three New Yorkers between the ages of 30 and 49 has never been married, giving the Empire State the highest never-married rate in the nation. Sadly, it isn’t surprising. Several factors may be contributing to the trend, including the state’s sky-high cost of living and highly competitive dating culture.

In New York City, where rent averages approximately $3,931 per month, 149% higher than the national average of $1,577, according to Architectural Digest, many singles face financial pressures that can make settling down more challenging. Researchers also pointed to what they described as a “cut throat” dating scene, where forming long-term relationships can be difficult.

But New York’s ranking reflects a much broader shift taking place across the country. Marriage rates have steadily declined over the past several decades, and researchers say the numbers show no signs of reversing.

“Across the US, the share of adults who have never been married has now doubled from 15% in 1960 to 31% today, according to Pew Research,” referenced the study authors. “A record 25% of 40-year-olds have never been married — the highest figure since US Census tracking began in 1900, and a huge leap from just 6% in 1980.”

PlayCasino added, “For the 132.3 million unmarried American [people] — a figure that includes never-married, divorced and widowed adults — the long-term trend is clear. Marriage is no longer the default, and where you live in America increasingly shapes the odds of finding a partner at all.”