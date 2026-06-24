Booty Up, Belly Flat — 3 Low-Calorie Mocktails That Won’t Sabotage Your Summer Body

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2026 is the year you promised yourself the body would be tea.

Now summer is here and so are the results. Arms are toned. Waist is whittled. Booty is sitting.

We see you. You did that. *Virtual finger taps*

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What we’re not going to do is let that progress disappear behind all the summer functions that await. More specifically, behind the drinks at those functions.

Alcoholic drinks can cause weight gain in four ways: it stops your body from burning fat, it’s high in calories, it can make you feel hungry, and it can lead to cravings for salty and greasy foods.

Not to mention alcohol is a common culprit behind bloating and breakouts.

If that’s not enough motivation to find an alternative, I don’t know what is.

Enter mocktails. Your secret to remaining both snatched and mixy this summer.

Besides the aformentioned, three reasons you should try mocktails are as follows.

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First, improved hydration. Mocktails with bases of mineral water, coconut water, or herbal teas keep you hydrated. Being properly hydrated means peak physical performance, glowing skin, and easier weight management.

Second, nutrient boosts. When made with fresh fruits, vegetables, and herbs, mocktails offer rich antioxidants and micronutrients without the toxic burden of alcohol. Nutrients provide energy, build and repair tissues, and regulate vital bodily processes.

Third, deeper sleep. Alcohol is a sedative that fragments your sleep cycles; mocktails allow your body to achieve deeper sleep. Rest is critical for physical and mental restoration as it repairing tissues and strengthens the immune system.

In case you’re not already convinced, these guilt-free drinks are also a breeze to make.

Here are three low-calorie mocktail recipes that are perfect for the function and your physique.

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