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LUVME Hair Launches New OwnScalp Wig Collection

Love Braids But Hate The 8-Hour Appointment? LUVME’s New OwnScalp Wig Delivers The Look Without The Pain

Love the look of fresh braids but not the install process? Explore LUVME Hair's OwnScalp Wig Collection for effortless, wear-and-go styling.

Published on June 2, 2026
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A model wearing the LuvMe Hair OwnScalp Braided Wig Knotless
Source: LuvMe / LuvMe Hair (solar@luvmehair.com)

Braids top the list of beloved protective styles for a slew of reasons. Between their versatility and ability to help protect your mane from environmental stressors and excessive manipulation, braids remain a go-to style for many. However, sitting down for hours on end to get a braid install is the least favorite part of the process. That said, LUVME Hair is offering a unique alternative. Enter: The LUVME OwnScalp Wig Collection.

What sets the OwnScalp Wig Collection apart

According to the brand, the OwnScalp Wig Collection is the first of its kind to feature a human hair base. Featuring a 100% ultra-fine full lace wig cap, the unit provides a scalp-like appearance with natural parting to emulate the look of a classic braid install — sans the tension. The brand also designed the unit with warmer weather in mind, boasting its breathable and lightweight construction.

From half-up, half-down looks to low buns, wig lovers can feel comfortable rocking these units in a variety of styles. Additionally, the construction includes the brand’s Flexi-Fit Drawstring, which provides a snug fit that pairs well with a range of head sizes — no glue or tape needed! Since the wigs are all pre-plucked, pre-cut, and pre-bleached, installation is seamless, especially for wig novices.

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LuvMe Hair OwnScalp Braided Wig Knotless
Source: LuvMe / LuvMe Hair (solar@luvmehair.com)

The OwnScalp Wig Collection features a versatile selection

From classic box braids and trendy French curl styles to chic boho braided bobs, the collection offers a variety of options for achieving a braided look with less time and effort.

Each unit is crafted with a human-meets-synthetic hair blend and comes in 26 inches. As for the braided bob unit, it’s available in a 14-inch length. The brand also offers various shades to choose from — natural black to honey blonde — that can help you bring your desired look to life. For anyone looking to switch up their look and save time, this collection offers a beginner-friendly alternative that puts style, comfort, and protection front and center.

Shop the LUVME OwnScalp Wig collection here

RELATED CONTENT: Solange Knowles Debuts Bold Sculptural Shaved Look — A Visual History Of Her Most Defining Hair Moments

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hair hair braiding Lace front wigs protective style wig
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