LUVME Hair Launches New OwnScalp Wig Collection
Love Braids But Hate The 8-Hour Appointment? LUVME’s New OwnScalp Wig Delivers The Look Without The Pain
Braids top the list of beloved protective styles for a slew of reasons. Between their versatility and ability to help protect your mane from environmental stressors and excessive manipulation, braids remain a go-to style for many. However, sitting down for hours on end to get a braid install is the least favorite part of the process. That said, LUVME Hair is offering a unique alternative. Enter: The LUVME OwnScalp Wig Collection.
What sets the OwnScalp Wig Collection apart
According to the brand, the OwnScalp Wig Collection is the first of its kind to feature a human hair base. Featuring a 100% ultra-fine full lace wig cap, the unit provides a scalp-like appearance with natural parting to emulate the look of a classic braid install — sans the tension. The brand also designed the unit with warmer weather in mind, boasting its breathable and lightweight construction.
From half-up, half-down looks to low buns, wig lovers can feel comfortable rocking these units in a variety of styles. Additionally, the construction includes the brand’s Flexi-Fit Drawstring, which provides a snug fit that pairs well with a range of head sizes — no glue or tape needed! Since the wigs are all pre-plucked, pre-cut, and pre-bleached, installation is seamless, especially for wig novices.
RELATED CONTENT: Vogue Called The Afro A ‘Cloud Bob’ And Black Women Are DONE With The Blatant Cultural Appropriation
The OwnScalp Wig Collection features a versatile selection
From classic box braids and trendy French curl styles to chic boho braided bobs, the collection offers a variety of options for achieving a braided look with less time and effort.
Each unit is crafted with a human-meets-synthetic hair blend and comes in 26 inches. As for the braided bob unit, it’s available in a 14-inch length. The brand also offers various shades to choose from — natural black to honey blonde — that can help you bring your desired look to life. For anyone looking to switch up their look and save time, this collection offers a beginner-friendly alternative that puts style, comfort, and protection front and center.
Shop the LUVME OwnScalp Wig collection here.
RELATED CONTENT: Solange Knowles Debuts Bold Sculptural Shaved Look — A Visual History Of Her Most Defining Hair Moments
-
Meet Dominique Fils-Aimé, The Haitian-Canadian Star Redefining Jazz For A New Generation: ‘This is My Vision' [Exclusive]
-
The Black Estate: Meet Quincy and Tawian Livingston — The Atlanta Couple Redefining Black Homeownership
-
The Black Estate: The Livingstons Open Up Their Atlanta Home To Community & Connection
-
Bucket Baddies With Big Energy — The 30 Hottest NBA Players In The Game Right Now