Love Braids But Hate The 8-Hour Appointment? LUVME’s New OwnScalp Wig Delivers The Look Without The Pain

Source: LuvMe / LuvMe Hair (solar@luvmehair.com)

Braids top the list of beloved protective styles for a slew of reasons. Between their versatility and ability to help protect your mane from environmental stressors and excessive manipulation, braids remain a go-to style for many. However, sitting down for hours on end to get a braid install is the least favorite part of the process. That said, LUVME Hair is offering a unique alternative. Enter: The LUVME OwnScalp Wig Collection.

What sets the OwnScalp Wig Collection apart

According to the brand, the OwnScalp Wig Collection is the first of its kind to feature a human hair base. Featuring a 100% ultra-fine full lace wig cap, the unit provides a scalp-like appearance with natural parting to emulate the look of a classic braid install — sans the tension. The brand also designed the unit with warmer weather in mind, boasting its breathable and lightweight construction.

From half-up, half-down looks to low buns, wig lovers can feel comfortable rocking these units in a variety of styles. Additionally, the construction includes the brand’s Flexi-Fit Drawstring, which provides a snug fit that pairs well with a range of head sizes — no glue or tape needed! Since the wigs are all pre-plucked, pre-cut, and pre-bleached, installation is seamless, especially for wig novices.

RELATED CONTENT: Vogue Called The Afro A ‘Cloud Bob’ And Black Women Are DONE With The Blatant Cultural Appropriation