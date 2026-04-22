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Solange Knowles' Most Defining Hair Moments

Solange Knowles Debuts Bold Sculptural Shaved Look — A Visual History Of Her Most Defining Hair Moments

Solange Knowles' latest hairstyle proves that individuality is always on trend. Take a look at her most trendsetting hairstyles through the years.

Published on April 22, 2026
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Source: Getty

If there’s one thing Solange Knowles is going to do, it’s redefine beauty on her own terms. The singer and creative recently took to Instagram to debut a striking new hairstyle, closely shaved, that gives equal parts sculptural and symbolic. The moment was amplified when her mother, Tina Knowles, shared the image as well, praising her daughter’s artistic look, calling the Houston native “a beautiful Egyptian Goddess.”

RELATED CONTENT: Solange Knowles’ Son Juelz Smith, 21, & ‘LHHATL’ Star Tommie Lee, 41, Alleged Sexy Date Night Sparks Debate — ‘Don’t She Got A Daughter His Age?’

Solange’s beauty choices often seem to be about expression, storytelling, and energy. Everything she touches carries an artistic aura. The icon moves to the beat of her own drum, and this recent hairstyle proves just that. It’s a bold departure from conventional cuts, blending closely shaved sections with texture and asymmetry. The multi-hyphenate debuted her ‘do with black and white photos that showed different angles and versions of her closely cropped mane, giving her audience a variety of viewpoints on her latest creative expression.

However, this isn’t the designer’s first time setting the tone. Over the years, Solange has given us a living archive of hair as identity. From her first big chop to voluminous natural curls, to her blonde afro, to her intricate braided styles adorned with beads, and her deep waves and hair clips during the A Seat at the Table era, each of the “Don’t Touch My Hair” singer’s looks has been intensely rooted in culture and intention.

Gucci - Outside Arrivals - Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025
Source: Jacopo Raule / Getty

Solange’s Signature Hairstyles throughout the Years

In a beauty landscape that often leans toward trends, Solange remains the blueprint for individuality. Her latest shaved style not only turns heads but invites us to rethink what beauty can look like when it’s fully self-defined.

Jump in below to relive some of Solange’s hair moments that shaped the culture and were rooted in individuality.

1. Voluminous Afro Moment

'PUNK: Chaos To Couture' Costume Institute Gala
Source: Karwai Tang / Getty

Solange embraced full, unapologetic volume with this larger-than-life Afro, creating a halo effect that framed her gorgeous face.

2. Glam Curls Era

MTV Europe Music Video Awards - Liverpool
Source: Peter Byrne – PA Images / Getty

Solange was also the classic girl with loose curls and a side part. This look showed her versatility while still maintaining her signature sense of reality.

3. Braided Ponytail

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - September 28, 2022
Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

Solange delivered effortless elegance with this braided ponytail and laid edges. This look offered a refined yet culturally rooted moment that was both timeless and modern.

4. Textured Curls

Levi's brunch 2017 Coachella Weekend 1
Source: Eric Charbonneau / Getty

Solange brought dimension with these rich auburn curls, styled with volume and definition. This textured, free-spirited look was radiant.

5. Natural Cut

2009 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet
Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Solange embraced a short, natural cut that highlighted her features with ease. This beautiful, textured hairstyle was simple yet bold.

6. Bobiana

2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Inside
Source: Kevin Mazur/VF15 / Getty

Solange kept it sleek and timeless with this softly styled black bob, featuring volume and natural movement.

7. Loose Natural Curls

2016 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca-Cola Ernest N. Morial Convention Center - Day 4
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Solange embraced soft, free-flowing curls with this relaxed, voluminous style that captured a carefree energy that highlights her natural texture.

RELATED CONTENT: ‘Sister, Sister’ — 8 Black Sisters We Love And Celebrate For National Siblings Day

Related Tags

Beyoncé big chop hair hair cut hair styles Juelz Smith solange solange knowles
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