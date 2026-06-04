The Age You Lost Your Virginity May Reveal More About Your Future Than You Think

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Could the age at which someone loses their virginity influence their long-term health? Researchers at Shandong University explored that question in a new study published in Healthcare and Rehabilitation on May 19, uncovering findings that may reshape how scientists think about aging and early-life experiences. So, is there a correlation between when you lose your virginity and overall health?

When you lose your virginity & Aging: Researchers found that the earlier you lose your virginity, there is a higher chance of a less favorable aging profile.

Using Mendelian randomization, a research method that relies on naturally occurring genetic variations to examine likely cause-and-effect relationships ,the team investigated whether the timing of first sexual intercourse could be associated with aging outcomes later in life. Their analysis found that losing your virginity earlier was linked to a less favorable aging profile, including lower longevity-related measures, increased frailty, and poorer self-rated health.

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The study also examined potential factors that could help explain these associations. According to Shandong University researcher and study author Kaixian Wang, out of 145 mediators analyzed, “34 met the criteria for further analysis,” according to a press release. She noted that “frailty index, miserableness, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder appeared to play especially important roles.”

To put it plain, if earlier sexual experiences are linked to poorer aging outcomes, these four factors, physical frailty, mental health struggles, chronic lung disease commonly associated with smoking, and ADHD-related impulsivity traits, may play some of the most significant roles in driving that connection.