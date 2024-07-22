African Woman Kept Virginity For 103 Years Waiting For White Boyfriend

An ad for vitamins revealed a crazy story about an African woman who decided to remain a virgin if she couldn’t have her beloved white man.

Miriam decided to keep her virginity for 103 years to save herself for a white man who left her when she was much younger. In a Be One documentary posted again on July 15, the woman opened up about her decision to wait for the white man’s return and how she regrets it.

The clip of the B1 documentary began by confirming that Mariam has maintained her purity For over a century with the intention of saving herself for the white man who left her years ago.

Miriam explained, “I saw that white man, and he ran away. I saw him again.”

The documentary spokesperson gave more context. He told Miriam’s story. “She once met a white man whom she fell in love with. They had big plans together, and despite having a wonderful time, she chose to remain a virgin until marriage.”

Miriam described her love for the unnamed man to be so deep that she wanted to save herself from him.

“However, the boyfriend mysteriously disappeared,” He said. At the peak of their relationship, the man left. She was so devastated that she couldn’t imagine entering into another relationship, and she continuously “turned down other African men who showed interest in her and waited for her man.”

Commenters under the Instagram video couldn’t help but point out the undertones of self-hatred in Miriam’s story.

One user wrote, “This is top-tier self-hatred. I’m not shocked by many things, but this right here definitely wowed me.”

Another commenter added, “He went back home to his wife and kids…the definition of being fully colonized.”

The documentary narrator explained, “But to this day, he has not returned or even communicated with her. She stayed celibate, but in the end, she felt betrayed.”

Miriam admitted to feeling disappointed and betrayed in the end by the white man who left her, having held onto her virginity for 103 years for him without communication or any attempts at contact.

Responsible for the repost, Olayinka Companies summarized the Be One documentary with the caption: “No Black Man was good enough. She would rather wait on her whyte Hero. Self-hatred is a terrible mental disease.”