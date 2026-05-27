‘Still Your Only Girl’ — Monica Mourns The Death Of Her Father, M.C. Arnold Jr.

Source: Dalvin Adams / for HelloBeautiful Monica is mourning the death of her father, sharing the tragic news to social media in her own, heartfelt way. The Grammy-winning artist revealed the loss on Instagram, posting a collection of photos of herself and her father over the years. Alongside the touching images, Monica shared a deeply personal tribute that reflected the heartbreak she is still navigating. Her message focused on love, faith, acceptance, and the difficulty of saying goodbye before feeling truly ready. “Dad, I Love You & Letting You Go I honestly wasn’t prepared for but I’m Happy You are Free,” Monica wrote. She added, “No More Pain, No More Suffering… I understand as Your Daughter that I have to release You.” RELATED CONTENT: Brandy & Monica Show Out: The Best Moments From ‘The Boy Is Mine’ Tour

The post offered fans a glimpse into Monica’s close relationship with her father, M.C. Arnold Jr., while keeping the attention on honoring his memory with love. She also included a meaningful quote from him that clearly continues to resonate with her, writing, “You Said ‘If God See Fit for Us To Keep Living, Then We Keep Living.’” Those words appeared to provide Monica with both peace and perspective during such a painful time. At the same time, her tribute carried the raw emotion that comes with losing a parent. Grief of that magnitude often speaks for itself, especially when shared publicly while still being processed. “I know that to be true,” she wrote. “I LOVE YOU… Still your only girl.”