Monica unleashed “Goonica” quickly after she witnessed a man punch a woman during her crowded show at the Detroit Riverfront Music Festival on July 22.

The 42-year-old R&B singer was giving a speech when she spotted a man punching a female concertgoer.

“Don’t you hit her like that?! You don’t hit no lady like that nigga, are you out of your fucking mind?!” the 42-year-old shouted from the stage, according to video footage obtained by PictureMeClubbing.

Visibly upset and ticked off by the situation, Monica hopped off stage to address the issue. Multiple videos of the incident captured the “So Gone” hitmaker shouting at security to remove the man from the crowd.

According to The Detroit Metro Times, after the mother of three handled the situation, she returned to finish her performance and apologized for the incident.

On July 23, one concert goer Christopher Kyle also mentioned the egregious incident during Monica’s performance, posting footage to his Instagram account.

“I was at the River Fest last night, which was actually a dope event in Detroit. While @monicadenise was performing, a man and woman in the front got into it, and allegedly the man hit the woman in the face. Monica stopped singing and jumped off stage to confront the guy. 😳 She said she was triggered due to past domestic violence. #survivor The show went on, and overall it was a great night in Detroit. I enjoyed myself.”

Video footage of the Detroit Riverfront Music Festival altercation showed the man hurling a punch at the female crowdgoer.

Video footage of the assault continued to flood social media well after the show. In a flick obtained by The Neighborhood Talk, the male suspect could be seen hurling a punch at the woman’s shoulder and grabbing her wrist as Monica shouted for him to stop in the background.

The female fan got a few licks in before security broke up the altercation. It’s important to note that there were several men standing around when the incident happened. None of them jumped in to diffuse the situation.

Netizens on X, formally known as Twitter, were upset that security did not quickly eject the suspect from the crowd after he threw the first punch. Multiple people called out the men who stood idle and did nothing when the female fan was assaulted.

On social media, Monica issued another apology for her reaction. In a comment, the R&B crooner said she was “triggered” when she witnessed the incident. She also claimed that the altercation occurred due to an issue about “space.”

“I watched & she didn’t appear to even know him! It appeared to be about space during a packed concert! He punched her with ALL his strength!” the “Angel of Mine” artist penned. “My intentions were to prevent her from being hit again & she wasn’t! I asked for help, it fell on deaf ears! It was like seeing my mother or an aunt be assaulted!! This woman was 50+ I pray she’s ok! Happy Sunday to everyone!”

This wasn’t the first time that “Goonica” has had to deliver a little straightening to fans.

During her R&B Experience tour stop in April, the singer broke up a fight while performing her smash hit “Why I Love You So Much.”

After spotting commotion in the audience, Monica quickly stopped the show to check the rowdy crowd goers.

“Wait a minute! I’m singing a love song. I ain’t singing ‘Knuck If You Buck, ’ baby, calm that shit down! Somebody take her and get a drink on me! Take them and get a drink on me! Calm down,” she said. “They fucking you up, baby? Me, too! Join the club. Take it on out of here,” she added.

Damn, Monica does not play around!

