Jasmine Crockett’s ‘STOP TRUMP’ Act Explained — And Why MAGA Is In Full Meltdown Mode

Source: Ron Jenkins / Getty

Texas congresswoman Jasmine Crockett says taxpayer dollars should not become a “slush fund” for political allies as new legislation targets settlements linked to alleged government “weaponization.”

According to a press release from Congresswoman Crockett’s office, the Texas Democrat is taking aim at what she says could become a taxpayer funded pipeline for political settlements and payouts benefiting President Donald Trump, his allies and individuals connected to the January 6 Capitol attack.

On Tuesday, Crockett introduced the “Stop Taxpayer funded Reimbursement for Unlawful Misconduct by Presidents Act”, also known as the “STOP TRUMP Act”, legislation designed to prohibit federal dollars from being used for settlements, compensation programs and reimbursement efforts tied to claims involving alleged government “weaponization.”

RELATED CONTENT: ‘First Of All, My Nails Are Real!’ — Jasmine Crockett Is Not The One, Claps Back At JD Vance’s Racist ‘Street Girl Persona’ Diss

The proposal arrives as political battles continue over investigations involving Trump and his associates, with Crockett arguing that Americans already facing financial pressure should not be footing the bill for what she described as political retaliation efforts.

“Working families are struggling to afford groceries, gas, rent, and healthcare. The last thing taxpayers should be forced to do is bankroll political revenge tours and payouts for Donald Trump and his cronies,” Crockett said in the release.

She continued, “This bill makes it clear that taxpayer dollars are not a personal slush fund for presidents, political loyalists, or extremists who participated in an attack on our democracy.”