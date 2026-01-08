‘First Of All, My Nails Are Real!’ — Jasmine Crockett Is Not The One, Claps Back At JD Vance’s Racist ‘Street Girl Persona’ Diss

Source: MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images / Getty

Rep. Jasmine Crockett isn’t one to bite her tongue, and she certainly maintained that brand during a recent appearance on The View.

Back in December of last year, Vice President JD Vance was bumping his gums at a Turning Point USA event and tossed some racist chum in water to rile up the crowd of shameless sharks who live to take bites of out of high-profile Black women.

“The record speaks for itself. She wants to be a senator, though her street girl persona is about as real as her nails,”

Love MadameNoire? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

If there was ever a not-so-subtle white euphemism for the N-word, “street girl” is it. And what is the swipe at her fingernails all about? He has a lot of nerve.

RELATED CONTENT: ‘I’d Vote For Her’ — Jasmine Crockett Tells Elon Musk to ‘F—k Off’ And Fans Are Loving It!

When the senate-hopeful got to the desk with the ladies, Joy Behar wasted no time asking her to respond to Vance’s naked bigotry.

Via EW:

“First of all, my nails are real,”

She continued:

“Those that don’t have a college degree, by over 70 percent, choose me. That’s a demographic we’ve been losing,” she said. “So now he’s like, it’s all fake, don’t believe that. The reality is, I was a criminal defense attorney, I was a public defender, I am somebody who walked into plenty of jails and dealt with real killers. So, let me be clear, I understand what happens in the streets, but I don’t have to quote-unquote be a ‘street girl.’”

In a follow-up question, Behar asked plainly, “Don’t you think that that’s racist?” to which Rep. Crockett responded, “Joy, you know it’s racist. We know that.”