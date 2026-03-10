Close
Crime

Las Vegas Mother Suing Police For Shooting Her Son, 3, Dead

‘I Called For Help’—Mother Seeks Justice After 3-Year-Old Son Is Fatally Shot By Las Vegas Police

Raneka Pate's 3-year-old son Kentre Quinn Allen Baker was shot and killed by Las Vegas Police Department officers responding to a hostage situation involving the child’s father, Quinn Baker, who was also fatally shot.

Published on March 10, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Source: Screenshot courtesy of YouTube @News3LasVegas

The pain of losing a young child by any means will result in immeasurable grief, but to lose a young child to police violence has to be a particular type of pain.

Sadly, Raneka Pate knows that pain all too well. Her 3-year old son Kentre Quinn Allen Baker was shot and killed by Las Vegas Police Department officers responding to a hostage situation involving the child’s father, Quinn Baker. According to 8NewsNow, on Feb. 3, Pate called 911 requesting immediate assistance with a domestic violence incident. When officers arrived Pate gave them a chilling status update via comments made by the elder Baker.

RELATED CONTENT: ‘Brutal and Heinous’ — Mom Confesses To Killing Son, 6, In Cold-Shower Torture

“If you don’t tell them to call this [expletive] off and if they try and come up these stairs, I’m blowing the child’s brains out, and I’m blowing mine out. You won’t have neither one of us,” he threatened.

Despite this warning that points to Baker’s unhinged and potentially violent state of mind, Pate says that the officers made no attempt to de-escalate the tensions and keep her son safe. Ultimately, Quinn Baker and Kentre Baker were killed when police opened fire. The preliminary investigation concluded that the young child died after suffering two gunshots at close range. These officers were either not qualified to be handling a firearm, too reckless with their deployment of said firearm, or both.

According to News3LV:

“I called for help, and when the help got there, they disregarded the situation. They disregarded the update. They came there with the intent to do something that shouldn’t have never happened,” said Pate.

Pate’s legal counsel is requesting that all evidence in this case be released to the public for the sake of transparency in the face of how this tragic shooting has been described by the department.

“That includes body cam footage, 911 calls, all of the officers that were at the scene, investigating officers, everybody that was involved,” attorney Ofelia Markarian said. “Every single piece of evidence is extremely important to piece this whole story together. But the story that is being portrayed out to the media, to the public, is not the complete and true story.”

RELATED CONTENT: Georgia Family Doubly Devastated As Mother Dies Of ‘Heartbreak’ Days After Son Killed In Alleged Hate Crime

Related Tags

child abuse mental health police shooting police violence

More from MadameNoire

You May Also Like

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - February 13, 2026

A Motive Has Been Revealed For Rihanna's Accused Shooter, Woman Was Previously Baker Acted & Lost Custody Of Her Child

Bossip
Dwight Howard x Amy Luciani x Royce Reed

Unbothered Baller Dwight Howard Files For Divorce After Drug Abuse Allegations From Amy Luciani, Royce Reed Swiftly Shades Sudden Split

Bossip
32nd Annual Actor Awards - Arrivals

The New Yorker's Questionable Wunmi Mosaku Illustration And How Mainstream Continues To Fail 'Sinners'

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
essence fest 2026 lineup

Cardi B, Brandy & Monica, Patti Labelle, Kehlani And Latto To Headline Essence Fest

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Trending
Dominique Fils-Aimé Green Press Photo
Music  |  Allison Hazel

Meet Dominique Fils-Aimé, The Haitian-Canadian Star Redefining Jazz For A New Generation: ‘This is My Vision’ [Exclusive]

Comment
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-OSCARS-ARRIVALS
10 Items
Entertainment  |  Julia Austin

9 Famous Lesbian Women Who Were Married To Men

Comment
30 Items
Sports  |  Shannon Dawson

Bucket Baddies With Big Energy — The 30 Hottest NBA Players In The Game Right Now

Comment
Netflix's "Forever" Series Premiere
Reality TV  |  Shannon Dawson

Case Update: Dr. Wendy And Eddie Osefo To Be Tried Separately For Fraud After ‘Extensive Discovery’

Comment
4 Items
Celebrity  |  Imann Milner

‘Are You F**king Crazy?’ — Royce Reed Slams Dwight Howard’s Wife Amy Luciani After She Claimed His Drug Addiction Caused CPS To Take Their Daughter

Comment

MadameNoire

Quick Links

Legal

Close