Freaky Fun In The Sun: 5 Ways To Elevate Your Vacation Sex To Heights Above The Mile High Club!

Source: EHStock / Getty Vacation sex can be one of the most exciting parts of traveling with your partner, but creating the perfect romantic getaway takes more than just booking a flight. Experts say the key is to be intentional: plan ahead, make intimacy a priority, and leave enough room in your schedule to actually enjoy each other. In fact, a 2024 study found that couples who shared exciting, new, and memorable travel experiences together reported feeling happier, more connected, and more passionate in their relationships afterward. Researchers also discovered that adventurous vacations increased physical intimacy and relationship satisfaction, proving that meaningful shared experiences can strengthen romantic bonds long after the trip ends. With Memorial Day weekend and summer quickly approaching, it’s time to get that vacation sex etiquette down fast. Here are 5 tips to help you and your partner have the best vacation sex ever. RELATED CONTENT: From Basic To Bomb: 5 Ways To Elevate Your Sex Game This Summer Source: / Getty

1. Plan Ahead. Source: FG Trade / Getty One of the biggest misconceptions about great sex is that it always has to be spontaneous. In reality, planning ahead can make the experience even better. Couples can set the mood by booking adults-only resorts, private villas, or boutique hotels that offer more intimacy and fewer distractions. Choosing rooms away from elevators or shared walls, upgrading to suites with soaking tubs or balconies, and planning romantic dinners can all help create the perfect atmosphere for connection.

2. Pack for pleasure. Source: DaryaDanik / Getty Packing with pleasure in mind is another underrated travel essential. Bringing along your favorite toys, chargers, massage oils, lubricants, and protection can make intimacy feel effortless instead of stressful. “Bring along whatever you consider a romantic must-have,” shared relationship guru Gigi Engle during a 2025 interview with Cosmopolitan. Engle suggested finding bedding sprays, like an “organic lavender” scent that can add a relaxing touch to your room to set the mood. Just remember that airport security limits liquids to 3.4 ounces, so travel-sized essentials are your best friend. Keeping items organized in your carry-on can also help avoid awkward surprises during security checks.

3. Avoid overbooking activities. Source: Andres Ayrton / Pexel Another important tip? Don’t overschedule every second of the trip. Filling your itinerary with nonstop excursions, reservations, and sightseeing can leave little energy for intimacy. The best romantic vacations usually include downtime, slow mornings, afternoon naps, room service, or simply relaxing together without pressure. “When we are well rested, we may potentially feel more energy for our partners,” shared psychotherapist Julia Simone Fogelson in her 2025 blog post titled 5 KEYS FOR SUCCESSFUL VACATION SEX. Sometimes the most memorable moments happen when couples give themselves space to unwind.

4. Experiment, Experiment, Experiment! Source: ljubaphoto / Getty Travel also offers the perfect opportunity to step outside your comfort zone and experiment a little. Whether it’s trying a new setting, introducing playful games, or simply embracing a more carefree energy, vacations naturally encourage couples to reconnect in fresh ways. A change in scenery can spark excitement and help partners rediscover each other without the distractions of everyday life. To put it plain and simple: don’t be afraid to let loose. Encouraging a little bad behavior can boost your intimacy in surprising ways, according to sex therapist Emily Jamea. “Sneak into a local five-star hotel and make use of the pool. Little things like this aren’t really that ‘bad,’ but can go a long way in making you feel playful, which will help boost desire,” the sexpert explained in a 2025 post for Healthy Women.