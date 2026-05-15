Fenty Family Affair! Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, & Their Kids Cutely Coordinate ‘Fits For Son RZA’s 4th Birthday Bash: See New Pics!

Source: XNY/Star Max / Getty Rihanna and A$AP Rocky went all out for their son RZA’s 4th birthday, throwing a private celebration at the Sloomoo Institute in Soho, NYC. According to reports from Page Six, the couple rented out the entire slime museum for the private celebration, which was attended by close family and friends. RELATED CONTENT: Sweet Like Cherries, Thick Like Trouble — Rihanna’s Savage Fenty Moment Got Us Ready To Bite — And She’s Not The Only One Looking Scrumptious The couple’s other two children, son Riot, 2, and 8-month-old daughter Rocki, were also in attendance. Despite the star-studded pair putting on the bash, no other celebrities were in attendance. The party featured extravagant balloon displays and plenty of hands-on activities for the kids. Party guests explored slime attractions throughout the venue, including Sloomoo Falls, the DIY Slime Bar, and Groov’s Groovy Grove.

Source: DAMEBK/Bauer-Griffin / Getty “The kids spent time exploring the different slime vats and creating their own custom blends at the DIY bar,” the insider told Page Six, adding that the family had the “most epic” time at the event. Love MadameNoire? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Rihanna and Rocky were photographed arriving at and leaving the downtown hotspot with their children, both dressed in coordinated neutral-toned looks. The Fenty founder wore an oversized layered outfit featuring a cropped beige jacket, cream trousers, and pointed snakeskin-inspired boots. Rocky matched the muted palette in a beige trench-style coat layered over a gray rhinestone graphic tee, paired with baggy dark jeans and chunky black shoes.