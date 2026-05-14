‘From Stripper To Sergeant’ — Former D.C. Police Sgt. Charlotte Djossou’s New Book Details Corruption, Quickies In The Closet & ‘Sex Dungeons’

Source: Sex Badges & Bodies: Surviving Inside the Narcissistic Culture of America’s Most Dangerous Boys Club / Screenshot courtesy of Amazon As the title not-so-subtly suggests, Sex Badges & Bodies reads part crime drama, part erotica as Djossou divulges all the dirty details during her time working in law enforcement, including her own indiscretions, which will surely make her a target of public backlash. However, that’s a position she’s all too familiar with, as she has been putting her former colleagues on blast for alleged misconduct and illegal tactics for years. In fact, she has testified before the D.C. Council about what she saw, and filed a whistleblower lawsuit in 2020 alleging she was retaliated against by the department for speaking out. Her case was settled in June 2025. As a rookie, Djossou writes in her book that she witnessed shady financial transactions like approval for overtime for hours that were never worked or the mysterious disappearance of evidence if someone’s last name “carried weight.” So, Djossou decided to document her observations in writing. A lot of that information ended up being used in her whistleblower lawsuit. And even more details from her notes are shared in her book.

Source: Charlotte Djossou / Courtesy of Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia “It’s really about awareness,” Djossou told City Paper. “For those who are coming, for those that are still there, it’s like a little bible. If these things are happening to you, this is what you can do about it, and be aware that there is favoritism, and be aware there are a lot of illegal things going on in this police department. Be aware what you’re getting yourself into.” In the book, she also vividly visualizes her sexual escapades on and off of MPD property, which included quickies in the breakroom, hallway, the supply closet, and the Narcissists’ office. Djossou candidly described a late-night rendezvous in the stairwell in which she and her lover put their carnal desires before their obligation to protect and serve. “My radio was still on,” she writes. “Dispatch chatter filled the silence between his thrusts; units calling out locations, sergeants requesting backup, the city’s chaos playing soundtrack to our own.” Djossou admits that she was wrong in this instance, but explains that she decided not to omit it from her book because “I felt like it was important for people to know that here is somebody who is very important and should not be having sex in a stairwell, should be on his way to this place, but he wasn’t.” Source: Andre Wright / Courtesy of Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia