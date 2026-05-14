Former D.C. Police Sgt. Charlotte Djossou's Book Blasts Academy
‘From Stripper To Sergeant’ — Former D.C. Police Sgt. Charlotte Djossou’s New Book Details Corruption, Quickies In The Closet & ‘Sex Dungeons’
After retiring from the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia (MPD) last October, former Sgt. Charlotte Djossou‘s recently self-published tell-all book Sex Badges & Bodies: Surviving Inside the Narcissistic Culture of America’s Most Dangerous Boys Club doesn’t just lift the veil on the D.C. police academy’s blue wall of silence; it tears it down completely.
“Women were either ‘sweetheart’ or ‘problem,’” she writes about her time working for the MPD. “Never peer. Never equal.”
Released in February and co-written with her sister, Latoya-Nickole Twyman, Djossou’s exposé reveals her many walks of life. In the book, she shares intimate details from her childhood growing up in District Heights, Maryland, to her past employment as a stripper, to her time serving in the United States Army. But Sex Badges & Bodies primarily focuses on her more than 20-year-long career in the MPD, which she joined in 2004 as the only woman in her class, and her sordid affair with a character she refers to as “The Narcissist.”
Although Djossou doesn’t identify the person by name in the book, in a recent interview with Washington City Paper, she revealed, “What I will tell you is that I did have a consensual sexual relationship with Chief Andre Wright [that started in 2017]. And yes, we did have threesomes, and yes, he was married at the time to his first wife.” Incidentally, Wright was fired from the academy this week. Meanwhile, as of today (May 13), 13 D.C. police officers have been placed on leave as a high-profile internal affairs investigation expands.
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As the title not-so-subtly suggests, Sex Badges & Bodies reads part crime drama, part erotica as Djossou divulges all the dirty details during her time working in law enforcement, including her own indiscretions, which will surely make her a target of public backlash. However, that’s a position she’s all too familiar with, as she has been putting her former colleagues on blast for alleged misconduct and illegal tactics for years. In fact, she has testified before the D.C. Council about what she saw, and filed a whistleblower lawsuit in 2020 alleging she was retaliated against by the department for speaking out. Her case was settled in June 2025.
As a rookie, Djossou writes in her book that she witnessed shady financial transactions like approval for overtime for hours that were never worked or the mysterious disappearance of evidence if someone’s last name “carried weight.” So, Djossou decided to document her observations in writing. A lot of that information ended up being used in her whistleblower lawsuit. And even more details from her notes are shared in her book.
“It’s really about awareness,” Djossou told City Paper. “For those who are coming, for those that are still there, it’s like a little bible. If these things are happening to you, this is what you can do about it, and be aware that there is favoritism, and be aware there are a lot of illegal things going on in this police department. Be aware what you’re getting yourself into.”
In the book, she also vividly visualizes her sexual escapades on and off of MPD property, which included quickies in the breakroom, hallway, the supply closet, and the Narcissists’ office. Djossou candidly described a late-night rendezvous in the stairwell in which she and her lover put their carnal desires before their obligation to protect and serve.
“My radio was still on,” she writes. “Dispatch chatter filled the silence between his thrusts; units calling out locations, sergeants requesting backup, the city’s chaos playing soundtrack to our own.”
Djossou admits that she was wrong in this instance, but explains that she decided not to omit it from her book because “I felt like it was important for people to know that here is somebody who is very important and should not be having sex in a stairwell, should be on his way to this place, but he wasn’t.”
Sex Badges & Bodies also describes several encounters in what she calls “the sex dungeon.” Although she did not specify the location of the sex dungeon, she told City Paper that it is not on MPD property.
“What I can tell you is these sex dungeon meet-ups were while he was working,” she shared.
In her interview, she spoke about her and her superior having threesomes with other women in Wright’s office. In her book, she also explicitly describes threesomes, writing, “She’d give oral sex to him and me on the red couch and the desk. He’d send her on her way once he came, and we would finish f–king while he sucked my p–sy and ate my ass. His phone would ring—his wife calling—and he’d refuse to stop f–king me to answer because he was so in the moment.”
Online reactions to Djossou’s story vary widely, with one person on Instagram commenting, “What in the Zane book is going on up in the police department?” with another adding a similar sentiment, writing, “What in the Karrine Steffans world?”
“From Stripper to Sergeant. Nothing to see here,” wrote another user.
“TUBI movie material….,” commented one person. While someone else hinted that Djossou’s book sounds perfect for the silver screen, writing, “Tyler Perry, Lifetime come on!”
“Get me a copyyy!! chiiiiile….” wrote another user, asking, “Who wants to join the book club?!”
The only way to decide for yourself is to check out Charlotte Djossou’s book, Sex Badges & Bodies: Surviving Inside the Narcissistic Culture of America’s Most Dangerous Boys Club, for yourself. It is available now in paperback on Amazon.
Let us know your take on this controversial story in the comments!
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