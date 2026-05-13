Ella Mai Returns To The Stage With ‘Do You Still Love Me’ Tour — Here’s The Setlist We Want To Hear

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Ella Mai is back with the Do You Still Love Me Tour across the U.S., Europe, and the UK. Fans are gearing up to see her live, and this is the setlist we need. Check it out inside.

If Ella Mai’s recent Saint Lucia Jazz and Arts Festival performance is any indication of what she is bringing to arenas, the people who have tickets already should consider themselves among the most blessed individuals on the planet right now.

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As Billboard reported, the Do You Still Love Me Tour is a nearly 40-date trek visiting major cities across the U.S., Europe and the UK, with rising R&B singers Ama and Girlfriend joining as supporting acts. The tour is set to kick off on Jul. 7 in Toronto.

This is a special tour as it marks Mai’s first outing since welcoming her baby boy with NBA star Jayson Tatum. She’s returning to the stage with a whole new chapter of her life, likely informing everything she is about to perform. That kind of emotional weight translates directly into a live show and we predict that every person in those stadium seats will feel it.

What makes this tour especially significant is the shift in how she is approaching the production. Ella Mai has always been a vocals-first performer, the kind of singer who could stand still at a microphone and make you forget everything else in the room. But she is leveling up this time.

“This is the first time that we’re doing a production,” he told Billboard backstage after her Saint Lucia performance. “We want to step it up a bit.”

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She goes on to share that with this album, she wanted to immerse her fans in her world. The singer also got deeply personal about why this particular album and this particular tour matter so much to her.