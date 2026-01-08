R&B Is About To Get Real Grown Again — The Most Anticipated R&B Albums Of 2026

1 of 4 ❯ ❮

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty 2026 is already shaping up to be a standout year for R&B lovers. Some of the genre’s most beloved voices are returning with new music, fresh eras, and projects that promise to soundtrack everything from late-night drives to slow mornings and cuffing-season feelings. From long-awaited comebacks to exciting new chapters, here’s a look at the R&B albums we can’t wait to hear in 2026. 1. Jill Scott — To Whom This May Concern (Feb. 13) Source: Paras Griffin / Getty Jill Scott is officially back, and fans couldn’t be happier. On Jan. 2, the Philadelphia native announced the release of her highly anticipated sixth studio album, To Whom This May Concern. Along with the announcement, Scott debuted the project’s first single, “Beautiful People,” immediately setting the tone for what’s to come. RELATED CONTENT: Tems: The Nigerian Star Redefining Global R&B Since sharing the news, Scott has been giving fans glimpses into the creative process behind the album, revealing a lineup of collaborators she affectionately refers to as “Beautiful People.”Among them is Grammy-winning producer Om’Mas Keith, whose involvement alone has fans buzzing. The upcoming release marks Jill Scott’s first new album in more than a decade, following 2015’s Woman, making this one of the most anticipated R&B drops of the year.

2. Ari Lennox — Vacancy (Jan. 23) Source: Kaitlyn Morris / Getty Ari Lennox is stepping into a bold new era with Vacancy, her first album since parting ways with Dreamville. The project captures an artist at a crossroads, creative, personal, and professional, which often makes for the most compelling music. Lennox first teased fans back on Oct. 23, 2025, with the release of "Under The Moon," a soulful R&B ballad that explores both the tender and "vicious" sides of love. Vacancy signals growth, independence, and emotional honesty, and R&B fans are eager to hear how this new chapter unfolds.

3. Ella Mai — Do You Still Love Me? (Feb. 6) Source: Sara Jaye / Getty After stepping away from the music industry in 2022 to focus on motherhood and personal life following the release of her hit album Heart on My Sleeve, Ella Mai is ready to return with her third studio album, Do You Still Love Me? According to Essence, the album is executive-produced by Mustard and will reflect where she is in life—honest and with clarity. “I’ve never done anything that doesn’t align with me. I push the boundaries sometimes, but I’m still very comfortable in my space,” the singer told Essence in May 2025. “I hope they get somebody who really knows themselves and stands on what they believe in.” She added that she and her team were “putting the finishing touches” on the new album. Explaining the sound of the forthcoming project in a Dec. 3 Instagram post, Mai shared that Do You Still Love Me? is dedicated to “the lovers, right in time for love day&right on time for Scorpio making season.” In true R&B fashion, the drop comes just in time for Valentine’s Day.

4. Kehlani — Untitled (Spring 2026) Source: Alexander Tamargo / Getty Kehlani is deep in album mode and clearly excited about what’s coming next. According to Revolt, their upcoming project, set to drop in spring 2026, was inspired by the success of “Folded.” “Spring is like my little happy time to bloom,” Kehlani said during a Nov. 19 interview on The Cruz Show. The star said they’re excited for fans to hear it because it’s the first time they felt so sure about her direction and sound. “This is the first album where I’ve ever known exactly what I was making…it came together in four months,” Kehlani said with a smile. “It’s almost done. I’m in, like, final vocals, mixing, the features are rolling in … They’re all really cool; they’re all really people I really respect and look up to.” On Christmas Eve, the Grammy-nominated singer revealed they were close to turning in the long-awaited album. With “Out the Window” and “Folded” already resonating deeply with fans, expectations are high, and excitement is even higher. If this lineup is any indication, 2026 is about to be a beautiful year for R&B. RELATED CONTENT: Tales From TikTok: IKTR! Kehlani Has Decentered Men From Their Life, And They’re Loving It