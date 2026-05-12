He Tried It With Beyoncé — Man Who Stole Unreleased Music Cuts Deal, Dodges Full Prison Time

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty The man in question of stealing Beyoncé’s unreleased music, Kelvin Evans, pleaded guilty on Tuesday, May 12, according to reports from 11 Alive. This comes after unreleased music recorded by Beyoncé was stolen from members of her team while she was in Atlanta on tour last year. A jury trial was set to take place, but instead, Evans took a plea offer from prosecutors after previously rejecting deals. He was facing up to six years in prison, but with the deal accepted by the judge, he was given two years. After being arrested in September 2025, Evans will get credit for time served. However, 11 Alive reports that he also had a previous parole violation and more than six other car break-in cases that were revealed in court on Tuesday, which makes how much jail time he has to serve unclear. RELATED CONTENT: Black Women Served Dazzling Drip, Bold Bawdy, & Baddies Galore At The 2026 Met Gala, Proving Why ‘Fashion Is Art’: See Gallery!

In court this week, prosecutors played video showing the theft at the Krog Street parking garage, saying that it would have been their evidence had the case gone to trial. Even though they felt they had a strong case, there was also a “sense of uncertainty as it relates to a jury trial.” “While we believe the State had a very strong case, there are some parts that are circumstantial that a reasonable jury may have found a defendant not guilty, so that’s the basis for the plea recommendation,” the prosecutor explained during the hearing. Love MadameNoire? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Evans’ lawyer insisted that his client was taking responsibility for his actions and also has a 3-year-old daughter at home. “He is looking forward to putting this… behind him and hoping for a future where he can make money legitimately, be part of society just like the rest of us,” the defense attorney said. In the end, Kelvin pleaded guilty to one count of entering an automobile, for which he got a 5-year sentence (two years in prison, three on probation), and the second count in his indictment, criminal trespass, was merged into the first count. He is not eligible for parole.