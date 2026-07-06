Source: Ashlee Jenae / Instagram According to Sanctuary For Families, femicide is the murder of women and girls because of their gender. It is the most extreme and tragic outcome of domestic abuse, rooted in misogyny and gender-based violence. Unlike other forms of homicide, femicide is not just about one person killing another—it is about power, control, and the systemic devaluation of women’s lives. In the context of domestic violence, femicide is often the culmination of years of abuse, manipulation, and coercive control. Black women being murdered by men is one of the most urgent issues menacing Black America today. From 2011 to 2024, the number of Black women killed by men with a firearm increased by nearly 30 percent, according to Ebony Magazine. Black women are 14 percent of the U.S. population, yet make up over 30 percent of women killed by men. Ninety percent of Black women knew their killer, and in most cases, Black women are killed by Black men. Nearly 80 percent of these murders involve gun violence.



Women like Dr. Cerina Wanzer.

Nancy Metayer.

Ashly Robinson.

Barbara Deer.

Trenelle Major Collins.

Davonta Curtis.

Tomeka Kamwani. Some of their names and stories made the national news. Some made the local news. Some made it to social media. Hell, some of the victims are never mentioned anywhere or at all. But far too often, the backstory is the same. And so is the result: femicide, the gender-based murder of a woman or girl by a man.

Even as I was writing this piece, Pastor Tammy McCollum was added to the growing list of Black women disappearing from our timelines and reappearing as memorial posts, candlelight vigils, and hashtags. We are watching families grieve publicly while law enforcement continues to respond privately, slowly, and often inadequately. And instead of calling a thing a thing, too often people insist on calling these stories “domestic disputes” instead of what they really are: A deadly pattern of violence against women. While each experience is a heartbreaking reality, things definitely hit differently when it becomes personal. In 2016, for me, the story shifted from something I read to someone I loved. My best friend. My sister. Luciana Stewart Childs. It hit me like a ton of bricks, and nearly 10 years later, that pain still lingers. According to reporting by WALB, Lafonzo Childs stabbed and killed his wife, my friend, inside their home. A short, clean, and detached story. Good, right? Nah, far from it! Honestly, the story was much cleaner than the crime scene. That night, another woman was left injured—physically and emotionally. That night, three children woke up to chaos—sirens, police, EMS, and a deceased mother. That night, a mother lost her daughter. That night, the family and friends of Luciana Stewart found out what devastation feels like.