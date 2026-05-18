‘Is God Is’ Tackles Black Femicide Head On As High-Profile Cases Continue To Rise

Source: Araya Doheny / Getty In writer-director Aleshea Harris’s film, Is God Is, twin sisters have been sent by their dying mother to kill the father who tried to burn their mother alive. “This is destiny sh-t,” says Racine of the crusade their dying mother has handed them. The mission to find their father, whom they call the Monster, becomes the spine of the film. It is a revenge story unlike anything Black cinema has offered before, one that hands Black women our anger rather than asking us to bury it. RELATED CONTENT: Streaming, Screaming And Stanning — The 12 Most Anticipated Black Movies & Shows Of 2026

The first is Divine, a storefront pastor played masterfully by Erika Alexander. The Monster fathered a child with her and left her while she was pregnant. In the years since, Divine has built an altar to him, their son has grown up, and she has spent decades waiting for him to return. For Harris, Divine is encouraging us to interrogate the relationship between Black women, faith, and the men who get protected. “I want us to think about the ways that certain institutions ironically protect abusers and the kind of woman who would dismiss what the twins bring to her, which is, this person did this horrible thing to us, and instead be focused on the desire for that man and his greatness in her eyes.” The Black church is often complicit and remains Black America’s most autonomous institution, which makes publicly indicting its men a perceived threat to the structure itself. Within it, Black men are often treated like demigods, and any critiques of them are rebuked. Alexander juxtaposes that positioning with what Black people are denied in the outside world. “Think about how many times we don’t have power when we go walking down these racist streets,” she said. “But if you go into these houses of worship, you have your king, your queen, your first lady. You have all of that stuff. You have agency. You have power. You have access to money.” The result is a closed system of influence that has traditionally flowed in one direction. “Every idea, you say, ‘Pastor said we gotta do this’ or ‘Pastor wants me to [do that].’” What should be a safe haven for Black women has often been the opposite. The same institution that has long been considered a site of resistance against white supremacy has also taught its congregants to tolerate domestic violence. In so doing, it has sheltered Black men from the brutality of the outside world while becoming the platform from which abuse of Black women often goes unchecked. According to Alexander, Divine has done what Black women have been doing for generations, often behind closed doors: “I think she turned herself inside out in order to stand next to a demon.” Inasmuch as Divine needed the Monster, Alexander believes that women like Divine are essential to the survival of men just like him, who “cannot organize themselves in the same way or be as powerful without these women. And that’s who Divine is.” Sterling K. Brown plays the man who needs Divine. As an actor, Brown has spent his career embodying the tender, respectable, dignified Black man and father figure women are inclined to trust on sight. The men who hurt us are usually men we know. They are the deacons at our church, our husbands, our uncles, our brothers. The men who sit at the head of our dining room tables leading us in prayer before each meal. With Brown, Harris was casting against type while making a larger statement about how men like the Monster get away with harming women. “Sterling exists in a particular way in the consciousness, and people are having all kinds of reactions to him in this role,” she remarked before adding, “That was very intentional for me. It also nods to the ways that these people, to do terrible things, often need to have a face that is very charming and disarming in order to get away with it.” Harris cast against type again with Janelle Monae, who plays the Monster’s current wife, Angie. Monae has spent the better part of her acting career playing women who refuse easy categorization. She is perhaps best known through her music, where she has built an Afrofuturist wonderland centered on liberation. Putting her inside the body of a woman who has chosen a carefully curated bourgeois cage is Harris saying this is a story about the women you might assume would never end up here. Angie enters the film already halfway out of the door, leaving the Monster on her own schedule and with her dignity arranged around her quiet departure. Instead of treating the twin sisters she shares with him as kin, she treats them as lesser. She relegates them as two scarred girls that exist somewhere below the fancy life she had built and is now exiting. If Angie were an archetype, she would be the bourgeois second wife at the first wife’s funeral, outdressing everyone in her finest couture paired with her grandmother’s pearls, and dark sunglasses she refuses to remove because, unbeknownst to the other funeral attendees, they are covering a black eye from the husband she and the dead woman share. It is no accident that the Mother who set everything in motion is played by Vivica A. Fox. Audiences will remember her from Set It Off and Kill Bill, films in which Fox played Black women crushed by systems and forces larger than they were.