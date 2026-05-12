Dragged In Broad Daylight — Shocking Bodycam Video Sparks Fury After Teen Pulled From McDonald’s Bathroom By Cops

Source: Screenshot courtesy of YouTube @Nationwide Police Activity

It’s not every day that we see police officers and law enforcement held to account via the criminal justice system, and we definitely won’t ignore the days when they are.

Newly released body camera video in the arrest of 19-year-old Victoria Lang has sparked public outrage and renewed calls for police accountability in Wichita Falls, Texas, according to NEWS 6. The footage, released more than nine months after Lang’s August 2025 arrest, shows overly aggressive officers forcibly removing her from a McDonald’s restroom, dragging her across a parking lot by her ankles, and restraining her while placing her into a patrol vehicle.

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According to city records, police were originally called to the restaurant after staff reported that Lang was refusing to leave the restroom. Officers said she would not identify herself or provide ID, leading to her arrest for interference with public duties. The situation escalated further when police accused her of resisting arrest.

The video appears to support long-standing concerns raised by community advocates who argued the officers used unnecessary force. At one point in the video, one of the officers used a “figure four” wrestling-style leg restraint on Lang, and in another, an officer appears to place his hand on her neck.

Warning. The following video may be disturbing.