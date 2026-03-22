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DOJ Files To Drop Case For Alleged False Breonna Taylor Warrant

Justice Denied: DOJ Set To Dismiss Charges Against Officers Accused Of Falsifying Warrant In Breonna Taylor Raid

A judge has not yet ruled on the request against former Detective Joshua Jaynes and former Sgt. Kyle Meany.

Published on March 22, 2026
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Rep. McGarvey Introduces The Justice For Breonna Taylor Act
Source: Heather Diehl / Getty

Federal prosecutors have moved to dismiss charges against two former Louisville police officers accused of falsifying the warrant tied to the 2020 raid that led to the death of Breonna Taylor.

According to Associated Press, in a court filing on Friday, prosecutors said the case against former Detective Joshua Jaynes and former Sgt. Kyle Meany should be dropped “in the interest of justice.”

A judge has not yet ruled on the request. A hearing is currently scheduled for April 3.

RELATED CONTENT: Six Years After Breonna Taylor’s Death: Has Anything Actually Changed?

Charges Unravel After Earlier Court Decisions

In the Associated Press, the case had already been weakened by prior rulings. Judges twice reduced felony charges against both officers to misdemeanors, citing a lack of direct connection between the alleged false information used to obtain the warrant and Taylor’s death.

After the second reduction, prosecutors said they planned to drop the case entirely.

Attorneys for the officers quickly welcomed the latest development.

“We are elated with this development,” said Travis Lock, attorney for Jaynes.

Meany’s attorney, Michael Denbow, said he is “incredibly grateful for today’s filing,” adding that Meany “is looking forward to putting this matter behind him and moving forward with his life.”

The Raid That Sparked National Outrage

Previously reported by BOSSIP, Taylor, 26, was shot and killed on March 13, 2020, after police forced entry into her apartment while executing a no knock drug warrant.

Officers were searching for a former boyfriend, who was not present at the time.

Taylor’s most recent boyfriend fired at officers, thinking it was a home invasion. Police returned fire and killed her.

Authorities later found no drugs or cash inside the apartment.

The city of Louisville reached a 12 million dollar wrongful death settlement with Taylor’s family.

Justice Still In Question

The Associated Press states no officers were directly charged for Taylor’s death after prosecutors determined the officers who fired their weapons were justified in returning fire.

The only officer to face prison time, Brett Hankison, was sentenced to two years and nine months for firing 10 shots into Taylor’s windows. None of those shots hit anyone.

The Justice Department has also moved to release Hankison while he appeals his conviction.

Family And Lawmakers Push Back

Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, criticized the decision in a Facebook post.

“Their phone call today informing me that charges against the police are being dropped while implying they have helped me is utterly disrespectful,” Palmer wrote. “This is the first time I’ve heard from them since they took over and it’s clear they have not served me or Breonna well.”

Democratic Rep. Morgan McGarvey also condemned the move.

“My heart is heavy for Breonna’s loved ones this is not justice,” he said.

Civil rights attorneys Ben Crump and Lonita Baker emphasized the broader impact of the decision.

“Breonna Taylor always deserved more than the scraps of justice she got. Now, even those may be further stripped away,” they said.

A Case That Still Defines A Movement

Taylor’s killing became a national flashpoint during the 2020 protests that followed the police killing of George Floyd.

Six years later, advocates continue to point to her case as a stark example of systemic injustice and the lack of accountability in cases involving Black women and police violence.

Now, with the charges against the officers at risk of being dismissed, that conversation is far from over. 

#SAYHERNAME 

RELATED CONTENT: Justice For Breonna Taylor Must Include Justice For Kenneth Walker, The Man Who Loved Her

Related Tags

Ben Crump Breonna Taylor department of justice George Floyd Joshua Jaynes Justice Department Kenneth Walker Kyle Meany Louisville Tamika Palmer

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