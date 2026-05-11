Andra Day Honored For Turning ‘Rise Up’ Into Real-Life Activism At WhyHunger 2026 Gala

Source: Andra Day performs at the 2026 Chapin Awards Gala at Cipriani 25 on May 6./ Photo by Luisanna Tejada. On May 6, the annual Chapin Awards Gala stormed New York City, raising a total of $523,435 to end hunger, a yearly initiative spearheaded by the global nonprofit WhyHunger, according to a press release. The event also honored acclaimed actress and singer Andra Day with the Harry Chapin Humanitarian Award, recognizing the Grammy Award-winning star for using her platform, and creative work to advocate for a more just and compassionate world. Radiolab founder Jad Abumrad was also honored with the Bill Ayres Social Justice Award. RELATED CONTENT: ‘Justice Isn’t Abstract’ — Andra Day To Be Honored At WhyHunger’s Chapin Awards Gala 2026

Source: Singer and actress Yola attends the 2026 Chapin Awards Gala at Cipriani 25 on May 6 / Photo by Luisanna Tejada. On Wednesday, the gala brought together hundreds of supporters for a cocktail reception, dinner, and special program benefiting WhyHunger’s mission to end hunger and address its root causes. The evening included powerful remarks and a standout performance by Andra Day, alongside appearances from Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, 6x GRAMMY®-nominated artist and actress Yola, Chopped judge Chef Amanda Freitag, and several other stars. WhyHunger Executive Director Jenique Jones set the tone for the evening with a powerful call to action, urging attendees to drive meaningful change and help combat the ongoing crisis of food insecurity.

Source: Jenique Jones speaks at the 2026 Chapin Award Gala at Cipriani 25 on May 6 / Photo by Luisanna Tejada. “Food is a human right. And if you believe that, if you feel that, if you know that this world can be different, then do not leave here inspired. Leave here committed. Because ending hunger is not a dream. It is a decision,” she shared. Andra Day accepted the Harry Chapin Humanitarian Award. During the evening, Andra Day accepted the Harry Chapin Humanitarian Award in recognition of her commitment to social justice, activism, and building a more just, hunger-free world through the power of art and advocacy. Throughout her career, Day has consistently used music as a platform for activism and social change. In 2016, she performed “Rise Up” at the Democratic National Convention following remarks from the mothers of Trayvon Martin and Sandra Bland, who spoke about racial justice and the Black Lives Matter movement in the United States. The song was soon embraced as an unofficial anthem of the movement. In 2020, her participation in the televised PlayOn benefit concert helped raise more than $7 million for WhyHunger and the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. She has also supported initiatives focused on social and racial justice, gender equality, the rights of girls and women, the Elton John AIDS Foundation, and juvenile justice reform.

Source: The 2026 Chapin Awards Gala at Cipriani 25 on May 6 / Photo by Luisanna Tejada. Speaking at Wednesday’s Chapin Awards Gala, Day reflected on the importance of using creativity and influence to uplift communities and inspire action. “Because rising up isn’t just about personal strength — it’s about collective care,” the star shared. “It’s about asking: who around me needs support? Who is being overlooked? And what can I do — not someday, but right now — to be part of the solution? That’s what organizations like WhyHunger stand for. Not just awareness, but action. Not just charity, but justice.” Radiolab founder Jad Abumrad was also honored. Source: The 2026 Chapin Award Gala at Cipriani 25 on May 6 / Photo by Luisanna Tejada. The evening also honored 3x Peabody Award winner, MacArthur Fellow, storyteller, and Radiolab founder Jad Abumrad with the Bill Ayres Social Justice Award. Abumrad was recognized for using journalism, storytelling, and media to inspire change and help build a more just and hunger-free world. Through Radiolab, Abumrad has created a platform rooted in curiosity, investigation, and human connection, exploring topics that span science, history, culture, and personal experience. “We can no longer insist that our job is just to accumulate facts. This next phase, I would argue, is more about bridge building,” said Jad Abumrad. “The deeper work is to simply listen in stereo. And to show others how to do the same.”