‘Justice Isn’t Abstract’ — Andra Day To Be Honored At WhyHunger’s Chapin Awards Gala 2026

WhyHunger’s Chapin Awards Gala will bring together artists, activists, philanthropists, and supporters for an evening featuring a cocktail reception, dinner, and live music, all benefiting the organization’s mission to end hunger and address its root causes. Previous honorees have included Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Barbra Streisand, Elvis Costello, Emmylou Harris, Grace Potter, Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, Harry Belafonte, Jackson Browne, Jason Mraz, John Mellencamp, Jon Batiste, Judy Collins, Pete Seeger, and Tom Morello.

“‘Rise Up’ began as a personal reminder to keep going when the world feels heavy, and I never imagined it would become an anthem for resilience and justice,” Andra Day shares. “To me, justice isn’t abstract — it means no one goes hungry, every child has nourishment, and every community has hope. If this song has helped even one person have more compassion or be healed, I’m grateful.”

The honor highlights Day’s longstanding commitment to social justice and humanitarian causes — values that have shaped both her music and her advocacy throughout her career. The star is widely recognized for her powerful vocals and thoughtful songwriting, drawing on gospel, jazz, and blues influences while seamlessly bringing those traditions into modern soul and pop. Her debut album Cheers to the Fall (2015) introduced her to a global audience and featured the quadruple-platinum single “Rise Up.” The project reached the Top 10 on the R&B/Hip-Hop charts and led to multiple Grammy nominations and a Grammy win, along with an Academy Award nomination for the song “Stand Up for Something” from the 2017 film Marshall.

Grammy-winning singer, actress, and activist Andra Day will receive the Harry Chapin Humanitarian Award at WhyHunger’s annual Chapin Awards Gala on May 6, 2026. The event will take place at Cipriani 25 in New York City and recognizes artists and public figures who use their voice, platform, and creative work to advocate for a more just and compassionate world, according to a press release.

Andra Day has channeled her music into a catalyst for social change.

Throughout her career, Day has used her music as a vehicle for activism and social impact. In 2016, she performed “Rise Up” at the Democratic National Convention following remarks from the mothers of Trayvon Martin and Sandra Bland, who spoke about the Black Lives Matter movement and racial justice in the United States. The song soon became widely embraced as an unofficial anthem of the movement, and Day has said she feels honored that the track became associated with calls for racial justice.

Source: Marcus Yam / Getty – Andra Day performs at the 2016 Democratic National Convention, in Philadelphia, Pa., on July 26, 2016.

The following year, she performed at the Global Citizen Festival, an international advocacy event focused on ending extreme poverty. In 2017, she was also recognized by America’s Promise Alliance, the nation’s largest network dedicated to improving the lives of children and young people. That same year, Day participated in the organization’s Why I Vote video campaign, encouraging young people to engage in civic participation “to create change in arts education.”

Her advocacy has also extended into storytelling and education. Day contributed to We Will Rise, a documentary highlighting girls who have overcome extraordinary barriers in pursuit of education around the world.

Beyond these efforts, Day has continued to support humanitarian initiatives through music and philanthropy. Her participation in the 2020 PlayOn televised benefit concert helped raise more than $7 million for WhyHunger and the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. She has also championed causes including social and racial justice, gender equality, the rights of girls and women, the Elton John AIDS Foundation, and reform within the juvenile justice system.

Source: Valentina Frugiuele / Getty – Andra Day attends the Stéphane Rolland Haute Couture Week Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 27, 2026 in Paris.

“We could not be more excited to honor Andra Day at the upcoming Annual Chapin Awards Gala and celebrate her commitment to using her platform to advocate for social justice, racial equity, women’s rights and so much more,” said Jenique Jones, WhyHunger’s Executive Director. “The event will be an unforgettable celebration of the resilience of community, the perseverance of changemakers, and the unique power of music to sustain us as we chart a path towards our shared vision of a just, hunger free world for all.”

The gala follows a milestone year for WhyHunger. In 2025, the organization celebrated 50 years of impact and raised $1.4 million during its 40th annual Hungerthon fundraiser, which featured participants including Bruce Springsteen, Chef Marcus Samuelsson, SAINt JHN, Yola, and Young the Giant.

Over the past five years, WhyHunger has connected more than 6.6 million people with food resources and invested $9.6 million in community-led solutions across the globe. The nonprofit currently operates throughout the United States and in 24 countries, working to end hunger while advancing the fundamental human right to nutritious food for all.

RELATED CONTENT: Andra Day Lost 39 Lbs. For Her Role As Billie Holiday In Hulu Biopic: “I Put Myself Through It”