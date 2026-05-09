National Moscato Day — 6 Black-Owned Brands To Celebrate
Pour It Up, Sis — 6 Black-Owned Brands To Celebrate National Moscato Day
Calling all wine drinkers to come and celebrate a very special wine that can not only be relaxing, but can also be a dessert all by itself. May 9th is National Moscato Day and what better way to celebrate than to grab a glass of your favorite moscato.
The holiday was started by the Gallo Family, who have been winemakers since 1933 and own their own business called Gallo Family Vineyard. They sell their own line of moscatos, sweet wines, traditional wines and family blends and have been doing so for over 90 years. So back in 2012 they founded the holiday to honor moscato’s rise in popularity.
It is described as a light, sweet wine with typical flavors of apricot, peach, and even floral notes. Moscato itself is a grape that is grown worldwide but is primarily grown in Italy. Not only does the sweet flavor allow it to be enjoyed fresh, but it’s what makes the wine so tasty. It comes in different colors that range from a light green to burgundy red to purplish-black.
Since we can’t drink with you, here at MadameNoire we will celebrate by sharing six Black-owned wine brands that sell Moscato.
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1. Black Girl Magic Moscato
You want a California moscato that not only has a fruity taste but a floral note, the Black Girl Magic Moscato Frizzanté may be the perfect wine for you. It’s packed with flavor from those summer fruits and has dancing bubbles that come in every sip. You’ll taste nectarine, white peach, honeysuckle, orange blossom, crisp pear, jasmine, lemon zest and honey all mixed together. Sounds like the perfect sweet treat and has a light alcohol by volume amount of 10.5%.
2. Love Cork Screw
Founder of Love Cork Screw, Chrishon Lampley, is putting simplicity and deliciousness in a bottle with her brand. Her moscato is sweet but gets straight to the point using just a few flavors. Her No More Drama moscato is meant to unwind and inspire relaxation with notes of peach, citrus and floral. Then she has her The Lampley Moscato which is sweet but also crisp. The taste is a mix of apricot, peach, and citrus.
3. ON1
Rapper E 40 has a line of fruit-infused moscatos that unlike BGM highlights one sweet fruit per bottle. It’s called ON1 and the wine is made in Napa Valley. With an alcohol by volume of 16%, each pour is full strength. When it comes to what flavors are actually available there is a mango-infusion, strawberry infusion, pineapple infusion, a peach infusion and a mixed berry infusion. According to the website, it is encouraged for buyers to even mix the bottles for extra punches of flavor.
4. HER Wine
Owner of HER Wine, Dr. Nicole Anderson, has a peach flavored moscato called Finally After 5. Millions of people work hard to make a living and on some of those days people need time to decompress and relax. The light and sweet taste of Finally After 5 can help bring peace and serenity after a long day on that 9 to 5. The main flavor is peach but there are notes of pear, orange and lemon too. This has 15% ABV.
5. MAMÁ Wine
For the ladies that are on their sobriety journey or trying to cut alcohol while they are working out try Ashley Hunt-Poole’s brand MAMÁ Wine. In her alcohol free brand she has a Momscato Peach flavor that is, according to website, their #1 flavor. It is a light peach flavor that dances on the tongue and pairs well with foods like BBQ, smoked cheese and curry.
6. MYX Fusions
Nicki Minaj’s MYX Fusions is a tasty, seductive wine with vibrant bubbles that hit the tongue with each sip. The classic flavor has hints of apricot, honey, and vanilla. However, there is also a moscato and mango, moscato and coconut, moscato and peach and lastly moscato and watermelon flavors if you want more to try.
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