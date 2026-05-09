Pour It Up, Sis — 6 Black-Owned Brands To Celebrate National Moscato Day

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Calling all wine drinkers to come and celebrate a very special wine that can not only be relaxing, but can also be a dessert all by itself. May 9th is National Moscato Day and what better way to celebrate than to grab a glass of your favorite moscato.

The holiday was started by the Gallo Family, who have been winemakers since 1933 and own their own business called Gallo Family Vineyard. They sell their own line of moscatos, sweet wines, traditional wines and family blends and have been doing so for over 90 years. So back in 2012 they founded the holiday to honor moscato’s rise in popularity.

It is described as a light, sweet wine with typical flavors of apricot, peach, and even floral notes. Moscato itself is a grape that is grown worldwide but is primarily grown in Italy. Not only does the sweet flavor allow it to be enjoyed fresh, but it’s what makes the wine so tasty. It comes in different colors that range from a light green to burgundy red to purplish-black.

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Since we can’t drink with you, here at MadameNoire we will celebrate by sharing six Black-owned wine brands that sell Moscato.

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Source: The McBride Sisters

You want a California moscato that not only has a fruity taste but a floral note, the Black Girl Magic Moscato Frizzanté may be the perfect wine for you. It’s packed with flavor from those summer fruits and has dancing bubbles that come in every sip. You’ll taste nectarine, white peach, honeysuckle, orange blossom, crisp pear, jasmine, lemon zest and honey all mixed together. Sounds like the perfect sweet treat and has a light alcohol by volume amount of 10.5%.