Ozempic Users Freaking Out Over 'Fishy' New Side Effect
Ozempic Users Are Freaking Out Over ‘Fishy’ New Side Effect — Doctors Warn It Starts In the Gut
Some people using Ozempic have started to report an unusual and unpleasant side effect, one that, quite literally, stinks. It’s often referred to as Ozempic breath, described as “a fishy malodorous smell in one’s burps or an overall experience of unwanted bad breath,” as noted by At Gastro. This issue seems to be most common among individuals taking Ozempic or Wegovy injections.
Ozempic and Wegovy slow down gastric emptying, which can lead to food sitting in the stomach longer.
Although there isn’t an official medical diagnosis for this condition, health experts say it’s something users of GLP-1 medications should pay attention to if it develops. Gastroenterologist Christopher McGowan explains that the issue may be linked to how these drugs affect the digestive system.
“This is a direct result of the mechanism of action of GLP-1 medications,” McGowan explained during a 2024 interview with Healthline. “All drugs within this medication class lead to a delay in gastric emptying, which means it takes significantly longer for food to exit the stomach. This is one way in which the medications assist with portion control.”
RELATED CONTENT: The Ozempic Side Effect No One Saw Coming — And It’s Showing Up On Your Head
Because digestion slows down, food can remain in the stomach longer than usual, where it may begin to break down and ferment, causing some smelly odors.
“The stomach is normally designed to empty within four hours after eating,” McGowan continued. “However, GLP-1 medications like Ozempic cause food to remain in the stomach for many more hours, even days. At that point, your stomach is functionally a compost bin, and if you burp, it won’t be pleasant.”
GLP-1 medication can also impact oral health, too.
Ozempic and Wegovy can also contribute to a range of oral health concerns, including enamel erosion, sensitive teeth, gingivitis, and tooth decay. In addition, McGowan notes that patients dealing with side effects like vomiting or diarrhea may become dehydrated, leading to dry mouth, another common cause of bad breath.
The medication’s appetite-suppressing effects can also play a role. While reducing “food noise” is often beneficial, in rare cases it may lead to significantly reduced food intake and trigger ketosis, leading to Ozempic breath.
“Ketosis occurs when the body burns fat for energy, commonly leading to a sweet, acetone-like odor in the breath,” McGowan explained. “Maintaining a balanced nutrition plan, replete with all macronutrients, will prevent this.”
What should you do if you have Ozempic breath?
For many individuals, the body gradually adjusts to the medication, and these symptoms fade over time. However, if the issue persists, it may be a good idea to consult a healthcare professional to determine the underlying cause. More research is still needed to better understand why Ozempic breath occurs and how widespread it may be.
RELATED CONTENT: Could Ozempic Make You Go Blind? ‘Eye Stroke’ Claims Trigger Wave Of Lawsuits
-
The Black Estate: Meet Quincy and Tawian Livingston — The Atlanta Couple Redefining Black Homeownership
-
The Black Estate: The Livingstons Open Up Their Atlanta Home To Community & Connection
-
Bucket Baddies With Big Energy — The 30 Hottest NBA Players In The Game Right Now
-
Not Just Sex—14 Signs He’s Not Just Sleeping With You, He’s Falling For You