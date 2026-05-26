Ozempic Users Are Freaking Out Over ‘Fishy’ New Side Effect — Doctors Warn It Starts In the Gut

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Some people using Ozempic have started to report an unusual and unpleasant side effect, one that, quite literally, stinks. It’s often referred to as Ozempic breath, described as “a fishy malodorous smell in one’s burps or an overall experience of unwanted bad breath,” as noted by At Gastro. This issue seems to be most common among individuals taking Ozempic or Wegovy injections.

Ozempic and Wegovy slow down gastric emptying, which can lead to food sitting in the stomach longer.

Although there isn’t an official medical diagnosis for this condition, health experts say it’s something users of GLP-1 medications should pay attention to if it develops. Gastroenterologist Christopher McGowan explains that the issue may be linked to how these drugs affect the digestive system.

“This is a direct result of the mechanism of action of GLP-1 medications,” McGowan explained during a 2024 interview with Healthline. “All drugs within this medication class lead to a delay in gastric emptying, which means it takes significantly longer for food to exit the stomach. This is one way in which the medications assist with portion control.”

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Because digestion slows down, food can remain in the stomach longer than usual, where it may begin to break down and ferment, causing some smelly odors.

“The stomach is normally designed to empty within four hours after eating,” McGowan continued. “However, GLP-1 medications like Ozempic cause food to remain in the stomach for many more hours, even days. At that point, your stomach is functionally a compost bin, and if you burp, it won’t be pleasant.”