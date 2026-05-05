Modern Design Ideas: How To Make A Bathroom Look Larger

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A few updates, such as removing visual clutter, incorporating more open storage, and clean minimalist lines, are ways how to make a bathroom look larger. Even if you don’t have tons of natural light seeping in from a window, work your magic by combining mirror techniques with layered artificial lighting. Be aware of the type of tiles you have, as size and location affect how small your space appears.

When Statista surveyed American homeowners in 2024, 38% wanted a new layout, and 41% wanted a larger shower, while previous surveys mentioned no longer being able to stand the old style. With the right shower upgrades that combine minimalist design with recessed storage, you can create a bathroom space that makes it easy to relax several times a day.

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What Upgrades Improve Home Value in the Bathroom?

Bathrooms consistently rank as the top upgrade homeowners make, so renovation can make or break whether you’re able to sell a home. Therefore, focusing on upgrades that create a larger sense of space, from clearing up the floor to the floating storage, can help improve home value.

Don’t Block the Shower

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If you still have old-fashioned shower curtains, it’s time to remove them for frameless shower glass doors. Clear glass doors keep the line of sight open for better depth.

Clear Floor Space with Minimalism

A freestanding bathroom vanity is great in a larger bathroom, but takes up space in a smaller one. A stylish solution that still provides the basic needs of a vanity is a wall-mounted design. A floating vanity creates an airy appearance while making it much easier to clean your bathroom floor.

While it may have less storage space, you have the freedom to adjust your storage options to other parts of the bathroom that won’t take up that floor space. Speaking of floor space, consider using a pedestal or vessel sink and a wall-mounted toilet.

Raise Your Storage

Between your bathroom toiletries and cleaning supplies, you need shelves somewhere, but not where you automatically think. Instead of bulky cabinets that get in the way of a small bathroom layout, opt for floating shelves, which can go along any wall.

A floating shelf can add to the design in a variety of materials, from natural wood to metal or glass. Put them over your toilet, right below the sink, or some right in your shower. Depending on how you build an upgraded shower, you can have recessed shelving for all of your bathing tools.

Instead of one wide shelf for your towels, go with staggered rods and hooks.