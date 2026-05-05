Modern Design Ideas: How To Make A Bathroom Look Larger
A few updates, such as removing visual clutter, incorporating more open storage, and clean minimalist lines, are ways how to make a bathroom look larger. Even if you don’t have tons of natural light seeping in from a window, work your magic by combining mirror techniques with layered artificial lighting. Be aware of the type of tiles you have, as size and location affect how small your space appears.
When Statista surveyed American homeowners in 2024, 38% wanted a new layout, and 41% wanted a larger shower, while previous surveys mentioned no longer being able to stand the old style. With the right shower upgrades that combine minimalist design with recessed storage, you can create a bathroom space that makes it easy to relax several times a day.
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What Upgrades Improve Home Value in the Bathroom?
Bathrooms consistently rank as the top upgrade homeowners make, so renovation can make or break whether you’re able to sell a home. Therefore, focusing on upgrades that create a larger sense of space, from clearing up the floor to the floating storage, can help improve home value.
Don’t Block the Shower
If you still have old-fashioned shower curtains, it’s time to remove them for frameless shower glass doors. Clear glass doors keep the line of sight open for better depth.
Clear Floor Space with Minimalism
A freestanding bathroom vanity is great in a larger bathroom, but takes up space in a smaller one. A stylish solution that still provides the basic needs of a vanity is a wall-mounted design. A floating vanity creates an airy appearance while making it much easier to clean your bathroom floor.
While it may have less storage space, you have the freedom to adjust your storage options to other parts of the bathroom that won’t take up that floor space. Speaking of floor space, consider using a pedestal or vessel sink and a wall-mounted toilet.
Raise Your Storage
Between your bathroom toiletries and cleaning supplies, you need shelves somewhere, but not where you automatically think. Instead of bulky cabinets that get in the way of a small bathroom layout, opt for floating shelves, which can go along any wall.
A floating shelf can add to the design in a variety of materials, from natural wood to metal or glass. Put them over your toilet, right below the sink, or some right in your shower. Depending on how you build an upgraded shower, you can have recessed shelving for all of your bathing tools.
Instead of one wide shelf for your towels, go with staggered rods and hooks.
Why Does Tiling Matter in a Bathroom Remodel Layout?
Knowing how to make a bathroom look larger involves working with the right tiles.
When you check out Five Star Bath Solutions upgrades for this revamp, you have options such as larger tiles measuring about 24 x 48 inches with minimal grout lines. A seamless surface without visual breaks creates the larger appearance you want.
The placement of these tiles also matters, as you shouldn’t just have them in a designated section on one or two shower walls. Let your tiles extend up to the ceiling to continue to draw the eye upward.
What If I Don’t Have Windows?
Some bathrooms don’t have windows, and it may be hard to install one without a massive renovation. Make up for this by having fun with mirrors and artificial lighting. Placing a mirror opposite your bathroom door can easily catch light from the hallway and look almost like a window.
Install a large floor-to-ceiling mirror or a wall-to-wall one to instantly reflect light. Enjoy ambient task lighting with back-lit mirrors. Layer your lights in different sections from your vanity and other corners to illuminate dark spaces.
Color palette and finishes also make a difference. Focusing on lighter or neutral colors naturally opens up the space. You don’t have to paint everything white, since even a soft blue or earth tone can feel expansive.
Glossy tiles and other surfaces naturally move light around. If you want to add some patterns, consider having an accent wall with patterned wallpaper or textured paint to add depth.
Frequently Asked Questions
What Is the Hottest Bathroom Trend in 2026?
If you want to update your bathroom with the hottest trends, focus on colors and textures, particularly warmth over coldness. Natural materials are all the rage, from wood to natural stone.
Lighting adds to the sculptural element, as you can now get lights with organic shapes like shells. Layering lighting from your vanity lights to the undershelf ones.
While people are installing more walk-in showers, they’re still leaving room for tubs. Freestanding sculptural tubs that permit deep soaking remain a staple, especially when placed near a window.
Is a White Bathroom a Good Idea?
Yes, you can still have a white bathroom as it’s still a popular color for this room. It’s timeless, clean, and can provide a spa-like atmosphere that also helps open up the space. White walls can maximize light as the color reflects it and creates a brighter appearance.
It also provides room for colorful accents and different textures that will stand out. Remember, white can come in different tones, so opt for a warmer one to avoid it looking like a sterile hospital room.
Combine natural wood accents, stone fixtures, metal, and biophilic elements to round things out. Be aware that a white bathroom requires extra maintenance to keep a clean, beautiful look.
Learn How to Make a Bathroom Look Larger for Comfort and Value
Now that you know how to make a bathroom look larger, you can create a gorgeous open bathroom this year. Start clearing up those floors so you can show off their beauty and move that storage up to floating shelves and into recessed areas built into the wall.
Be mindful of your tile size; the larger the better to create more open space. Mirrors and light can fill the void you may be missing from natural light coming through a window. By making these adjustments, you can work with a small bathroom layout to great effect.
We hope this article helps you enjoy your bathroom more. Check out our website for other home improvement advice.
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