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ArtTech Playground Launches in SF To Unite Art x Tech x Culture

ArtTech Playground Is Where Black Creatives And Coders Finally Meet To Build Something Bigger

The brand new platform celebrated its debut by bringing together founders, creatives, and tech talent in the Bay Area.

Published on May 4, 2026
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ArtTech Playground 2026 Recap
Source: Kiante Marron

ArtTech Playground is officially live. Last month (April 2026), the brand new platform welcomed hundreds of Bay Area creatives and builders to ring in its launch—kicking off with a celebration of art and innovation. Built from a desire to bridge art and technology, ArtTech is moving the culture forward through connection and bold ideas. 

“ArtTech Playground was created to highlight the people building beyond traditional boundaries,” said cofounder Nora Dockery. “As technology continues to evolve, it’s important that we don’t lose our individual creativity in the process. This is about showing that we can build alongside these tools while still holding onto our own vision.” 

RELATED CONTENT: Art BAEsel: 24 Mesmerizing Muses Who Turned Miami Art Week Into A Vibe

ArtTech Playground 2026 Recap
Source: Kiante Marron

Where can Black innovators connect in the Bay Area?

Engineers and creatives mingled with investors and founders at the AWS Builder Loft in San Francisco. This eclectic mix of creative and tech talent showed out for a night of curated programming with artwork, dialogue, and activations.

The evening of April 17—produced in partnership with NSBE Bay Area Professionals—featured a digital art exhibition spanning photography, animation, graphic design, and short film. 

An AI-powered photo booth let guests transform snapshots into one-of-a-kind digital portraits. An interactive digital canvas invited them to showcase their creativity. And a dynamic panel discussion featuring founders, creatives, and investors—including Tolu Akinwumi, founder of Stealth AI, Yahoo Brand Design Lead Maya Ealey, and more—explored how AI is reshaping the way ideas are brought to life.

ArtTech Playground 2026 Recap
Source: Kiante Marron

What is ArtTech Playground?

ArtTech Playground was designed to nurture the next generation of builders—for those who live at the intersection of creativity and code. Founded by Nora Dockery and Jerusalem Darkera, the platform curates opportunities for cross-industry collaboration through immersive experiences.

ArtTech Playground 2026 Recap
Source: Kiante Marron

Their philosophy is simple: bridging art and tech goes beyond cultural impact—it’s fundamental to the future of innovation. For Dockery, coming from the creative world, and Darkera, grounded in tech, ArtTech’s debut was more than a launch—it was proof that these worlds belong together.

“I brought Nora into my world by taking her to a National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE) mixer, and that’s when we both realized this space was missing,” said Darkera. “We are both builders at heart, but had been operating in different worlds. ArtTech Playground is what happens when those worlds finally meet.” 

ArtTech Playground 2026 Recap
Source: Kiante Marron

As both art and tech continue to evolve, so does the demand for experiences like this one. Bolstered by the success of their Bay Area launch, ArtTech Playground’s movement to unite art, tech, and culture under one roof is just getting started—with plans to bring future experiences to communities across the country.

RELATED CONTENT: It’s Giving Masterpiece! 10 Black Female Artists And Sculptors You Should Know

Related Tags

art ArtTech ArtTech Playground Bay Area National Society of Black Engineers San Francisco tech
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