ArtTech Playground Is Where Black Creatives And Coders Finally Meet To Build Something Bigger

Source: Kiante Marron

ArtTech Playground is officially live. Last month (April 2026), the brand new platform welcomed hundreds of Bay Area creatives and builders to ring in its launch—kicking off with a celebration of art and innovation. Built from a desire to bridge art and technology, ArtTech is moving the culture forward through connection and bold ideas.

“ArtTech Playground was created to highlight the people building beyond traditional boundaries,” said cofounder Nora Dockery. “As technology continues to evolve, it’s important that we don’t lose our individual creativity in the process. This is about showing that we can build alongside these tools while still holding onto our own vision.”

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Source: Kiante Marron

Where can Black innovators connect in the Bay Area?

Engineers and creatives mingled with investors and founders at the AWS Builder Loft in San Francisco. This eclectic mix of creative and tech talent showed out for a night of curated programming with artwork, dialogue, and activations.

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The evening of April 17—produced in partnership with NSBE Bay Area Professionals—featured a digital art exhibition spanning photography, animation, graphic design, and short film.