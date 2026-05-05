Top Hair Salon Tips You Need To Know

Source: Isbjorn / Getty The best hair salon experience doesn’t start in the chair; it starts with knowing what to ask for, what to avoid, and how to walk in well prepared. To Black women, a salon appointment carries real weight. It’s time, money, and trust all in one. According to a survey by All Things Hair, African American women spend nearly four times more on hair care than white women, with 36% spending more than $100 per salon visit, more than the consumer average. That kind of investment deserves a real return, and getting it requires more than just showing up and hoping for the best. Getting the most out of every appointment comes down to preparation, communication, and knowing which services actually serve your specific hair needs. Walking in without that groundwork wastes your money and your stylist’s time in equal measure. How Do I Get the Best Results at a Hair Salon? Love MadameNoire? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. The single most important thing you can do before sitting in any stylist’s chair is to communicate clearly. A hair salon professional can only work with the information you give them, so don’t hold back. Bring reference photos, describe your hair’s full history, such as heat damage, color treatments, relaxers, recent transitions, and tell them what you’ve been using at home, as stylists make better decisions when they understand the full picture rather than guessing based on a quick visual inspection at the sink. RELATED CONTENT: Vogue Called The Afro A ‘Cloud Bob’ And Black Women Are DONE With The Blatant Cultural Appropriation

Know Your Hair Porosity Know your hair porosity before your appointment, as high-porosity hair absorbs products fast but loses moisture just as quickly, which affects how treatments like deep conditioning and keratin smoothing perform on your strands. Low-porosity hair repels moisture and can become weighed down by heavy products. Sharing this with your stylist helps them choose the right products and techniques from the start rather than adjusting mid-service. Understand Your Scalp Health Your scalp is part of the conversation, too; if you have buildup, dryness, tenderness, or thinning edges, say so upfront. A skilled stylist will adjust their approach accordingly, but only if they know what they’re working with. Stylists who regularly work with Black women’s hair understand that scalp health and hair health are directly connected, and they treat them that way. What to Ask Before You Commit to Salon Services There are a few things to consider before heading to the salon. Before agreeing to any chemical or smoothing treatment, ask about: What the service involves and how long it takes

Whether your hair’s current condition is suitable for the treatment

What the aftercare requirements look like at home

How the treatment interacts with existing color or prior chemical services

What Treatments are Best for Black Women’s Hair at a Salon? Black women’s hair spans an enormous range of textures, from looser curls to tightly coiled 4C strands, and the best salon treatments depend entirely on what your hair needs, not what’s trending. Deep conditioning treatments are a consistent recommendation across hair types because textured hair tends to be naturally drier and benefits significantly from regular, intense moisture restoration. Smoothing Treatments For women who want smoothing without harsh chemicals, newer treatments have expanded the options considerably. Smoothing treatments that don’t rely on formaldehyde have become a preferred alternative for Black women who want to reduce frizz and manage styling time without compromising hair health. A Nanoplasty Hair Treatment, for example, works by infusing amino acids into the hair shaft to improve texture, reduce breakage, and extend styles, without permanently altering the curl pattern. It’s a genuinely different conversation than traditional relaxers, and one worth having with your stylist if you’ve been on the fence about smoothing options. Source: Scalp Treatments Scalp treatments are another underused but highly effective service. A good scalp treatment addresses product buildup, promotes circulation, and creates the conditions your hair needs to retain length over time. If your edges have been thinning from tension styles or heat, a targeted scalp treatment is worth scheduling before your next protective style install. Protective Styles and Beauty Salon Longevity The way your hair is installed at the salon directly affects how long it lasts and what condition it’s in when you take it down. Tension is the quiet killer of edges and hairlines. Ask your stylist to keep braids, twists, and weave installs loose near the hairline, and don’t stay in a protective style past its recommended duration. According to DermNet NZ, braids worn too tightly can cause traction alopecia, a form of hair loss around the hairline that can become permanent. Prevention at the install is far easier than recovery after the fact. Frequently Asked Questions How Often Should Black Women Get Salon Treatments? Frequency depends on the service. For the most common services: Deep conditioning works well every two to four weeks

Trims help prevent breakage and are worth scheduling every eight to 12 weeks

Chemical treatments like relaxers carry a six to eight-week minimum between applications (many stylists recommend stretching that window even longer to reduce cumulative damage)

Scalp treatments can be added to almost any appointment and are especially valuable before and after protective styles