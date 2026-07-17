The Ozempic Mystery — Why Your Friend Lost 60 Pounds On A GLP-1… And You Didn’t

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About 10% to 15% of people struggle to lose weight while taking popular GLP-1 medications like Ozempic and Wegovy, according to the Washington Post. These individuals are often labeled non-responders because they typically lose less than the standard 5% benchmark. By contrast, people who respond well to these medications may lose anywhere from 15% to over 20% of their total body weight over roughly a year and a half, according to WebMD. So, why do some people have trouble losing weight on GLP-1 medications?

Genetics and GLP-1 receptors can block weight loss progress on GLP-1 weight loss medication.

There are several reasons why someone may not lose weight on GLP-1 medications. Factors such as genetics, metabolic rate (how efficiently the body converts food into energy), and overall health all play a role. Research also suggests that differences in how the body activates GLP-1R and GIPR receptors, which are essential for regulating glucose metabolism and energy balance, may make weight loss more difficult for some individuals. The effectiveness of these receptors varies from person to person, which can influence how someone responds to medications like Ozempic or Zepbound.

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For example, in people with Type 2 diabetes or chronic obesity, receptor expression or responsiveness may be reduced compared to healthy individuals. Research has found that people who carry a specific variant in the GLP1R gene (rs10305420) tend to lose significantly more weight than non-carriers. However, this same variant is also associated with a higher likelihood of side effects, particularly nausea and vomiting, The Washington Post notes. But there’s a trade-off. Studies show that individuals with one copy of the GLP1R variant lost an average of 1.7 pounds more over eight months than those without it, while those with two copies lost 3 pounds more.