‘GYM SESH’ Or New Man? Is Kristy Sarah Dating Victoria Monét’s Ex John Gaines After Divorce Drama

Source: Astrida Valigorsky / Getty

Adiós, Desmond! Social media sleuths are trying to decipher the status of a new, high-profile link-up. On April 23, newly single mega-influencer, Kristy Sarah, set Instagram ablaze after sharing a cozy gym selfie with a familiar face: fitness trainer and model John Gaines.

The sighting has sent the rumor mill into overdrive, with fans questioning if this is a strictly professional trainer-client relationship or the start of a new romance.

RELATED CONTENT: From Middle School To Millions: Kristy And Desmond Scott’s Relationship Timeline Amid Messy Divorce

For Kristy, this public appearance marks a significant shift in her content following her highly publicized divorce from her husband of more than a decade, Desmond Scott. As she navigates her new beginnings, her proximity to Gaines, who is famously the ex-boyfriend and co-parent of Grammy-winner Victoria Monét, has the internet screaming their opinions.

Love MadameNoire? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

In the photo shared to her Instagram Story, Kristy looked every bit the fitness icon, rocking a sleek black workout fit and glasses. Standing behind her was John Gaines, flexing his biceps and matching her energy in a black durag and gym attire. Kristy tagged the photo with a simple but effective caption: “GYM SESH” accompanied by a bicep emoji.

While the caption was minimal, the photo was enough to land the duo in The Shade Room’s comment section within minutes. Roomies were divided on the nature of the “sesh,” with some noting that Gaines is a professional trainer who could simply be training Kristy. Others, however, couldn’t ignore the optics of two single, (highly attractive) high-profile individuals spending quality time together.